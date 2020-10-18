

Photo by Martin Boag



On the opening day of competitive hockey in Scotland, it was Grove Menzieshill who caught the eye with a 4-1 win over Tayside rivals Dundee Wanderers in the Men’s Midland Conference.





But it was Wanderers who took an early lead with a direct strike by Elliott Sandison at a penalty corner. The scores were level at the end of the first quarter when Chris McFadden, a recent signing from Clydesdale, levelled also from a set piece.



McFadden struck again from another penalty corner conversion to put Grove Menzieshill 2-1 ahead at the interval. Grove Menzieshill proceeded to consolidate their advantage in the second half with an open play strike by Luke Cranney and a last minute set piece strike from Aidan McQuade.



In the other Men’s Midland Conference FMGM Monarchs came from behind to overcome Perthshire 3-2 in a hard fought encounter.



Monarchs struggled in the first quarter and allowed Perthshire to take a two goal lead, not helped when captain Callum White visited the sin bin. But the Dundonians were able to pull one back through Ross Glashan before the interval to reduce the deficit to 2-1.



Monarchs rose to the occasion in the second half and were able to reverse the tables through strikes by Ross Glashan again and Scott Glashan, although their victory was also due to a string of good saves from keeper Sean Thomson at the other end.



In the Men’s North Conference Granite City Wanderers against Gordonians ended up an early postponement in the day, as was the Aberdeen Grammar School FP versus Ellon contest.



In the only women`s game of the day in the North Conference Premiership side Gordonians finished 6-2 winners at Ellon.



The former were on song with five of their strikes coming from a slick penalty corner routine. Ellon fought back, a telling run by Gracie Grey-Giles opened up the opportunity for Lynne Gordon to score, and later captain Louise Gordon added another from a penalty.



Scottish Hockey Union media release