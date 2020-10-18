

England U18 International Kitty Chapple competes with established GB International Sarah Jones. Credit Peter Smith



Holcombe battled back from behind to grab all three points against Clifton Robinsons, winning 3-2 after a thrilling encounter in the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Ashley Mainwaring gave Clifton the lead, tucking home from a penalty corner on six minutes. But Holcombe hit back through Agueda Moroni Melgarejo on 22 minutes and just four minutes later, Beth Bingham gave the visitors the lead.



After the break Lorna Jane Cruickshank made it 3-1 to Holcombe, but Kathryn Lane’s strike for Clifton with four minutes remaining made for a tense end to the match.



Both sides have now won two games each, with Holcombe’s superior goal difference pushing them into sixth.



A brace from Abbie Brant helped Buckingham to their second win of the season as they beat Swansea 3-1.



Lottie Porter put Buckingham into an early lead on four minutes and Brant doubled their advantage 11 minutes later.



Jess Roe scored Swansea’s first goal of the campaign just after the break but Brant’s second just before the hour mark put the game out of the Welsh side’s reach and they remain rooted to the foot of the table.



Two second half goals saw Wimbledon beat the University of Birmingham 2-0. The sides couldn’t be separated after a tight first half but just one minute into the second half, Anna Toman latched onto a penalty corner for the lead.



Then after 61 minutes Lucy Holder gave Wimbledon breathing space with their second.



The Loughborough v Beeston match was postponed due to a large number of players being unavailable from the Beeston squad.



Division One North



Two goals from Megan Brazil gave Gloucester City their first win of the season in Division One North as they beat Ben Rhydding 2-1.



Ben Rhydding continue to search for their first win, despite Kelly Baxter pulling a goal back late on.



Stourport made it three wins from four as they came from behind to beat Belper 4-1 with goals coming from Rosie Lewis, Sarah Parkinson-Mills, Milly Short and Bethan Merriman. Poppy Brown had given the visitors the lead on six minutes.



Bowdon are top of the division after Jane Donnelly’s goal rescued a point for them in their 1-1 draw at Olton & West Warwicks.



Leicester City chalked up their third victory of the campaign, beating the University of Durham 2-1. Megan Cottee had given Durham the lead but Liz George and then Jeorgia Carr netted to turn the game around.



Brooklands Poynton v University of Nottingham was postponed by the teams.



Division One South



Leaders Reading still lead the Division One South table despite being held to a draw at Surbiton Seconds.



Jennifer Crossley put the visitors ahead after just three minutes, but Sophie Tait’s 42nd minute field goal salvaged Surbiton Seconds’ first point of the season.



Canterbury had Tilly Tillings to thank for their 1-0 win over Wimbledon Seconds.



Elsewhere Trojans were 1-0 winners at Slough with former Slough player Amy Sheeham scoring their only goal from open play in the 28th minute.



And Harleston Magpies and Cambridge City drew 1-1 with Emma Lee-Smith and Heidi Baber the scorers.



Isca v Sevenoaks was postponed due to a decision by the University of Exeter, in consultation with Public Health England, to not permit any community sport involving students. For this reason the Exeter v Wimbledon men’s game tomorrow is off.



Conference North



A first half double from Megan Johansen guided Wakefield to a 3-0 defeat of hosts Alderley Edge as they continued their perfect start to the season.



Lauren Grundy scored their other goal in the 54th minute to wrap up the points.



Maddie Goodman also bagged a brace as Loughborough Students Seconds beat Cannock 2-1.



Elsewhere, goals from Victoria Hill and Emily McGrath saw Leeds beat Doncaster 2-0 in the Yorkshire derby.



Fylde v Timperley and Pendle Forest v Didsbury Northern were postponed as the away teams are not able to travel to a Government Very High Risk area. This has also impacted the Preston v Lichfield, Men’s Conference North game tomorrow.



Conference West



Sophie Byrne hit a second half hat-trick to help Team Bath Buccaneers to a 4-0 win over the University of Birmingham’s Seconds in the Women’s Conference West.



Sutton Coldfield remain top despite suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Cheltenham with Lorna Wilmott’s brace leading the scoring for the victors who recorded their first win of the campaign.



A late Nicola George goal snatched a share of the spoils for Basingstoke as they drew 2-2 with Bristol Firebrands after Amy Homitzky had scored twice for the visitors.



Elsewhere, a goal in each half from Claire Werlinger was enough to earn a point for Oxford Hawks in their 2-2 draw with Exe.



Oxford University v Clifton Robinsons Seconds was postponed in line with the ruling of the University authority.



Conference East



The top two teams in the Women’s Conference East clashed and it was Barnes who went top, beating Bedford 3-1.



After a goalless first half the game sprung into life on 43 minutes with Helen Stubbs slotting home for Barnes.



Emma Pinny levelled things up for Bedford on 50 minutes but it took just two minutes for Barnes to reclaim the lead with Aleesa Ferguson converting a penalty stroke. Triona Doyle added their third in the final minute of the contest.



Hampstead & Westminster Seconds came from behind as goals from Isabella Davison, Jessica Orrett and Fran Tew helped them edge out St Albans 3-2.



Elsewhere, Horsham beat Chelmsford 4-2 for their first win of the season, Bromley & Beckenham beat Canterbury Seconds 2-0, and Southgate were 4-0 winners at East London.



(There are two more Men's EHL matches that have been postponed by the teams tomorrow - Durham v Holcombe in the Premier and Bowdon v Olton & WW in Mens Division One North)



RESULTS



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 17 October 2020):



Premier Division: Wimbledon 2, University of Birmingham 0; Clifton Robinsons 2, Holcombe 3; Buckingham 3, Swansea 1.



Division One North: Stourport 4, Belper 1; Leicester City 2, University of Durham 1; Gloucester City 2, Ben Rhydding 1; Olton & West Warwicks 1, Bowdon 1.



Division One South: Canterbury 1, Wimbledon 2s 0; Harleston Magpies 1, Cambridge City 1; Surbiton 2s 1, Reading 1; Slough 0, Trojans 1.



Conference North: Alderley Edge 0, Wakefield 3; Doncaster 0, Leeds 2; Loughborough Students 2s 2, Cannock 1.



Conference West: Basingstoke 2, Bristol Firebrands 2; Cheltenham 4, Sutton Coldfield 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 4, University of Birmingham 2s 0; Oxford Hawks 2, Exe 2.



Conference East: Bedford 1, Barnes 3; Horsham 4, Chelmsford 2; St Albans 2, Hampstead & Westminster 2s 3; Bromley & Beckenham 2, Canterbury 2s 0; East London 0, Southgate 4.



