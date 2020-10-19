By Mary Mac Porter





UNC field hockey players fight Duke players for the ball at the game on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. UNC won 5-4 in overtime. Abigail Pittman



Rivalry magic must have been the only explanation on Sunday for a winless Duke team coming into Karen Shelton Stadium, scoring the most points by any Tar Heel opponent on their home field and nearly upsetting the North Carolina field hockey dynasty.





The Tar Heels haven't lost a game at home since 2017 and remain a perfect 27-0 in their new stadium. But Sunday, in a nonconference game that carried no weight other than pride, that streak appeared to be in jeopardy.



The Blue Devils entered aware of the Goliath that is North Carolina field hockey, given the 4-0 defeat they were dealt earlier this season at the hands of the Tar Heels. But they also brought something else: a fire, ignited on Tobacco Road and exacerbated by a rivalry between two schools, only 8 miles apart.



That fire drove Duke to score first and score fast, showcasing an aggressive, grind-it-out style of field hockey. The quick goal by Duke's Josie Varney was only the second time a Tar Heel opponent had scored first this season. That previous instance resulted in a defeat that snapped a two-season long victory streak for UNC.



"We definitely try to not let somebody else get ahead like that," UNC forward Erin Matson said, "especially them. We don't want to give them any confidence."



After the first Blue Devil strike, UNC quickly evened the score, 20 seconds later, on a goal from Cassie Sumfest off a penalty corner. The two teams exchanged another goal apiece before heading into halftime, tied at 2-2.



"We just needed to play with more intensity," head coach Karen Shelton said. "They were out-hustling us and beating us to the balls. Some things are not complicated. Your work rate and your intensity level you can control, and Duke was far more motivated than us."



The Tar Heels found that intensity at the half — they came out of the locker room to score two goals, both off the stick of midfielder Eva Smolenaars.



"We connected really well," she said, "and I think we were really confident in our own abilities."



The second goal, a perfect reverse from the top of the circle, could have been the turning point for the Tar Heels, who held a two-point lead with less than 14 minutes left in the game.



But the magic of a rivalry game had not yet run its course. Duke continued to grind and work, and with 10 minutes left in the game, the team was rewarded for its efforts as Leah Crouse deflected the ball in from a penalty corner, dropping the deficit to just one goal.



That goal ignited the Blue Devils' underdog fire and in the final portion of the game they relentlessly attacked and pressured the Tar Heels, trying to force a mistake that would give them a chance.



With just 10 seconds left in regulation, that mistake happened. The Blue Devils were awarded a penalty stroke. Duke's Lexi Davidson did not squander the opportunity and expertly placed a flick in the upper corner of the goal to force an unlikely overtime.



Sometimes, though, rivalry magic falls short — the underdog fire isn't powerful enough, and the Goliath is just too dominant to defeat.



The Blue Devils discovered that on Sunday as they watched their fairy tale ending slip away as Darcy Bourne, one of the stars of the game, was forced to sit out after receiving a yellow card.



Duke was a player down in the already physically demanding seven versus seven sudden-death overtime. The Blue Devils watched the final embers of hope die out just two minutes later, as UNC's Hannah Griggs finished the golden goal for a North Carolina victory.



"Duke should hold their heads high because they gave us a great battle, but in the end, we found a way to win," Shelton said.



UNC field hockey beats Duke, 5-4, in sudden-death overtime



By Zachary Crain





UNC graduate back Courtnie Williamson (25) runs upfield during a game against Duke on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Abigail Pittman



The North Carolina field hockey team (6-1, 3-1 ACC) defeated Duke (0-5, 0-3 ACC) on Sunday by way of a sudden-death overtime goal from junior forward Hannah Griggs.



What happened?



The Blue Devils were the first to strike in the game’s fourth minute, with midfielder Josie Varney rocketing the ball from right in front of the goal past North Carolina goalkeeper Amanda Hendry. Less than a minute later, the Tar Heels struck back to equalize the match with a goal off the stick of redshirt junior Cassie Sumfest.



After a lull in scoring, Duke retook the lead in the 19th minute with a shot from midfielder Lily Posternak. North Carolina then responded with an onslaught of scoring, with junior forward Erin Matson putting the ball in the net and senior midfielder Eva Smolenaars following it up with two consecutive goals, giving the Tar Heels a 4-2 lead.



As the regulation clock wound down, the Blue Devils notched two more goals in the final minutes of regular time, pushing the game to sudden-death overtime. The tying goal came with the clock at 59:50, pushing the game into overtime with just seconds left on the clock and keeping the momentum in Duke's favor.



In the game’s 65th minute, UNC finally broke through, as Griggs rocketed a ball into the cage off an assist from Matson, securing a 5-4 victory for the Tar Heels.



Who stood out?



Matson was an offensive force for the Tar Heels, scoring one goal and notching two assists to boot. Entering the game as UNC’s points leader, Matson continued to prove her reputation as one of the best field hockey players in the nation.



Matson entered the game leading the NCAA in both points and goals and is in position to remain at the top of the points leaderboard through the end of the season.



When was it decided?



The sudden-death goal from North Carolina sealed a victory for a side that has largely lost momentum in the match’s final minutes. With two consecutive Blue Devil goals to push the game into overtime — including one in the 60th minute — the Tar Heels easily could have struggled to respond in the extra time period, yet they were able to convert and come away with the victory.



Why does it matter?



A loss to a Duke team that has yet to win a match this season would have been devastating for the Tar Heel. After losing a historic 47-game winning streak with a loss to Louisville earlier in the year, fighting through to earn a victory against the Tar Heels’ cross-town rival proved the team still has plenty of motivation as it approaches the final stretch of the shortened regular season.



When do they play next?



With a match against Boston College — originally scheduled for next Sunday — postponed, the Tar Heels aren’t scheduled to compete again until Friday, Oct. 30 against Wake Forest. The game against the Demon Deacons is the last matchup listed on UNC's regular season schedule.



The Daily Tar Heel