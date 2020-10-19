By Ryan Heller





UNC junior forward Erin Matson (1) gains possession of the ball in a game against Syracuse on Oct. 16, 2020 in the Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Matson scored the only goal of the game, letting UNC beat Syracuse 1-0. Angelica Edwards



There is a reason why almost every UNC field hockey recap is centered around Erin Matson. She plays her best when the pressure is at its highest.





In Friday's match dominated by stout defensive play, neither North Carolina nor Syracuse was able to get any separation through the first three quarters. That's when the 5-foot-4 junior from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania took over, burying the game-winning goal.



But UNC needed its defense to step up before Matson was able to work her fourth-quarter magic.



The Tar Heels were put to the test in the third quarter. The Orange drew two consecutive penalties that gave them multiple prime scoring opportunities. It appeared as if the momentum was shifted in their favor, but North Carolina didn't panic.



“We came out after halftime with kind of an attitude of aggression and wanting to put this tie game to rest,” Matson said.



The defense held its ground, keeping the score knotted at 0-0. It led to a North Carolina response on the offensive end, getting the ball back into the opponent’s side of the field and earning two straight penalty corners of its own.



“For defense, that’s how we create our energy,” graduate team captain Courtnie Williamson said. “It can be either a moment of weakness or a moment where we’re like, 'Let’s win this, let’s come up and create offense from it.’”



The defense, which has allowed two goals since the team's shocking Oct. 2 loss to Louisville, came up with multiple deflections and clearances to earn their second shutout of the season.



“It was hard work – props to Syracuse. It was definitely tough to play against,” Willliamson said. “But we played as a unit, everyone was gritty and we looked great today, so really proud of the defense.”



The fourth quarter continued to be a tough, physical battle, but on the team’s eighth penalty corner, Matson decided to end the game on her terms. She received the ball from sophomore Romea Riccardo, made a beautiful juke move, found an opening in the cage and suddenly, the Tar Heels were up 1-0.



Matson said that these are the moments she lives for. She said has an internal switch she’s able to turn on when the game gets tense.



“It’s something that I’ve kind of always been blessed with,” Matson said. “I play better when I’m a little intense and angry, so I’ve learned how to put that on for games."



She was elated to see the ball hit the back of the net, embracing with her teammates in a giant huddle. The junior forward did not celebrate much during her time playing club sports, since her team typically beat their opponents handily. She now relishes the feeling she gets from scoring goals for UNC – all 58 of them.



“I don’t think it’ll ever get old. I love scoring,” she said. “People sometimes get upset at me for scoring too much in practice and drills and taking it too seriously and playing the rebounds. But in the end, everyone loves it. I want to spread that just so we can get the ball in the net more.”



Head coach Karen Shelton said she was thrilled with Matson and the Tar Heels’ final quarter performance and how the team responded to its first test since the Louisville game.



“We try and pride ourselves on our fourth-quarter game,” she said. “Like football, we try and put up four fingers. We want to be a fourth-quarter team.”



But Shelton was surprised by the fight Syracuse gave them, calling it a “boxing match.” The Orange, who had been outscored 8-2 in their previous two matches against UNC, battled until the end.



“I think we grew a little in this game and I probably say the same for Syracuse, too,” Shelton said.



But Matson got the final punch with her clutch 53rd minute goal, sealing the win for North Carolina and adding to an already impressive legacy.



“We expected them to be intense; they’re always a very physical team and I think we handled it really well,” Matson said. “They played well, but in the end we came out on top.”



UNC field hockey overcomes a relentless Syracuse team in 1-0 victory



By Ike Bryant





UNC junior forward Erin Matson (1) drives the ball up the field against Syracuse on Oct. 16, 2020 in the Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Matson scored the only goal of the game, letting UNC beat Syracuse 1-0. Angelica Edwards



The North Carolina Field Hockey team (5-1, 3-1 ACC) fought off a relentless Syracuse team (1-3, 1-2 ACC) to win, 1-0, at Karen Shelton Stadium in Chapel Hill looking for its first win against the Tar Heels since the 2015 NCAA championship.



What happened?



After three scoreless quarters, the UNC offense found a spark and scored the game-winning goal midway through the fourth quarter on a penalty corner. The Tar Heels outshot the Orange throughout the match 11-5 and drew double the amount of penalty corners at 6-3, yet couldn't find the back of the goal until the 53rd minute.



After the winning goal, the Tar Heels were able to contain Syracuse’s offense and kept them scoreless by the time the buzzer rang.



UNC field hockey head Karen Shelton was thrilled with the outcome of the match, especially in the fourth quarter.



“We try and pride ourselves with our fourth quarter game. We want to be a fourth quarter team. But they were a really good team. They were well better than what we expected from the scout. So they earned our respect in the first quarter and (throughout the game) it was a bit of a boxing match”



Who stood out?



Junior Erin Matson led the team with four shots and one unassisted goal, the only score of the game. Throughout the game, Matson kept the Syracuse defense on its toes with multiple steals and intercepted passes in their zone.



“I’m very thrilled with Erin’s execution to eliminate the first runner on the penalty corner and put the ball in the goal,” Shelton said.



The entire North Carolina defense was the most dynamic unit in the match, keeping Syracuse scoreless in the hour of play. Shelton was nothing short of pleased of her group.



“Hats off to our defense,” Shelton said. “I thought Romea Riccardo played well, Courtney Williamson, Cassie Sumfest, Eva (Smolenaars). The entire team played well, it’s tough when I shout only some people out. But it was a great team effort, I think both teams played really hard.”



When was it decided?



The game was decided at the final buzzer. The Heels were able to get a decisive goal on a corner with six minutes left in the game, but Syracuse led a few unsuccessful late quarter pushes into the goal-scoring zone. The Orange’s final possession came to a close when UNC defenders stripped the ball away and took it to the corner for the time to bleed out.

Why does it matter?



The Tar Heels look to finish the season strong, trailing only Louisville in the ACC standings. With two definite games left and one postponed, the Tar Heels want to maintain a high seed for the ACC tournament in November, hoping to potentially jump up to the No. 1 seed.



“We haven’t had since the Louisville game really a tough contest (until now), so I think that helps us get stronger and tougher as we get ready for the ACC tournament in a couple of weeks,” Shelton said.



When do they play next?



The Tar Heels play Duke (0-4) in a rivalry matchup on Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. at home.



The Daily Tar Heel