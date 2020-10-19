By Rod Gilmour





A Sunday lunchtime best which had all the trimmings served up a men’s Premier Division classic in front of the TV cameras as Old Georgians beat Oxted 10-6 in what is thought to be the highest scoring men’s league match this century.





In a madcap match, Oxted were 5-4 up at half-time, led 6-4 before hosts Old Georgians scored six goals in 22 minutes – the last five in an incredible nine-minute display – in the second half to sit equal second in the men’s Premier Division as they became the sixth side to rack up 10 goals or more in a top flight game.



With the match being played behind closed doors, bringing the cameras to Surrey for the second match running has proved a very fruitful decision indeed.



The last time a match involved such high scoring fare came in 2007 when Loughborough Students and East Grinstead were locked at 7-7, while East Grinstead were the last time a team to score six goals and end up on the losing side. In a match featuring current OGs player Ashley Jackson, his former side East Grinstead lost 8-6 to Beeston in 2012.



This wasn’t the first time OGs had scored 10 goals in their short history. In the Conference East in 2019, they racked up double figures in beating Teddington.



On Sunday, Oxted saw an early double from Tim Guise-Brown’s potent stick but even his eventual hat-trick wasn’t enough as Old Georgians recorded doubles from Tom Carson, Elliott Messem, Jackson and James Tindall.



A Guise-Brown did end up on the winning team as Matt netted a double in Hampstead & Westminster’s 5-1 win over East Grinstead. The Londoners sit second alongside OGs and behind Surbiton, who face Oxted next Saturday after their bye weekend.



Goals galore



18 Oct 2020 Old Georgians 10 Oxted 6



6 Oct 2019 Wimbledon 12 University of Exeter 0



14 Sep 2019 Reading 1 Surbiton 10



24 Mar 2018 Sevenoaks 2 Hampstead & Westminster 10



20 Oct 2013 Reading 11 Hampstead & Westminster 1



11 Mar 2012 East Grinstead 11 Hampstead & Westminster 1



