

Beeston's Adam Dixon in action against Brooklands MU. Credit David Kissman



Old Georgians came out on top in a spectacular 16-goal thriller in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday, coming from behind to win a pulsating clash against Oxted by a scoreline of 10-6.





After Elliott Messem and Tom Carson had put Old Georgians 2-0 up inside eight minutes, the floodgates opened as both sides traded goals.



It was Oxted who held a 5-4 lead at the break with Tim Guise-Brown’s hat-trick putting them in the driving seat. Mark Galloway and Sam Driver scored the other two for Oxted with Tom Carson and Ashley Jackson keeping Old Georgians in contention.



The game seemed to settle after the restart but it exploded into life again with Edward Carson finding the goal for Old Georgians and Sam Driver scoring for Oxted, both in the 44th minute.



At this point the goals finally dried up for Oxted, but Old Georgians weren’t finished yet as strikes from Messem, Jackson, Dan Shingles and a brace from James Tindall saw them clinch an exhilarating contest and stay second in the table.



Beeston also had to come from behind to snatch a 3-1 win against Brooklands Manchester University.



David Flanagan pounced on 13 minutes to give Brooklands a slender lead going into half time.



As the game approached the hour mark, Beeston were still drawing a blank, but three goals in 10 minutes turned the game upside down.



Adam Dixon bagged a brace with the second coming from the penalty spot and Alex Blumfield added a third with eight minutes remaining to secure the win.



Hampstead & Westminster also came from behind as they beat East Grinstead 5-1.



Geronimo Clement got East Grinstead off to a good start, meeting a penalty corner to sweep home in the seventh minute.



But the lead didn’t last long with two goals from Matt Guise-Brown making it 2-1 to the home side. Goals from Rupert Shipperley, Marc Edwards and Will Calnan completed the turnaround.



The matches between the University of Durham and Holcombe, and the University of Exeter v Wimbledon, were postponed.



Division One North



Loughborough Students maintained their 100% start to Division One North campaign with a 5-2 win over Sheffield Hallam.



Their visit to Yorkshire on Saturday saw them go ahead through Jake Owen on five minutes and a brace from Matthew Ramshaw, along with contributions from Jordan Broger and Jake Owen saw them leave with three points.



Three players bagged doubles as the City of Peterborough also beat Deeside Ramblers 5-2 on Sunday. Ali Ghazanfar’s brace proved to be just a consolation as two apiece for Joe Finding and Nick Beattie saw the visitors prevail.



Owain Dolan Gray snatched a point for Cardiff & Met in a 1-1 draw with the University of Nottingham as his goal in the 69th minute cancelled out Alex Emsden’s effort.



Cambridge City lost 3-2 to the University of Birmingham with all of the goals coming in the opening 30 minutes.



The scheduled Bowdon versus Olton & West Warwicks match was postponed.



Division One South



Reading kept the pressure on Teddington at the top of Division One South by inflicting a first defeat of the season on Canterbury.



Rory Penrose, Oscar Allan, Ciaran O'Connell, Thomas Minall, Andrew Oxburgh and Matt Richards were all on target in the resounding 6-0 win.



Teddington made it four wins from four with Elliot Smith, Phil Lewis and Tom Lobsey firing them to a 3-2 defeat of Team Bath Buccaneers.



Old Cranleighans’ Ben Wilson set up a tense end to their match against Southgate by scoring in the 68th minute but they couldn’t claim a point as Southgate held on with goals from Jonny Maunder, John Sterlini, Max Garner and Alex Williams handing them the win.



James Thomas, Edward Matts and Andrew Ross were on target for Sevenoaks as they edged Oxford Hawks 3-2, and goals from Jack Jones and Ali Higginson saw Brighton & Hove beat Havant 2-0.



Conference North



Didsbury Northern top the Men’s Conference North and a Luke Van Bentum goal proved to the be difference as they edged out the University of Birmingham’s Second string 1-0.



Two goals from Edward Stanhope helped Belper to a 2-0 defeat of Doncaster which put them second in the table, and Daniel Mills also struck twice as Leeds got their first win, beating the University of Durham seconds 3-1. Elsewhere, Barford Tigers beat Timperley 2-1.



Conference West



Peter Jackson scored four goals but found himself on the losing side as his Harborne side lost 9-5 to Fareham in a scintillating match in the Men’s Conference West.



Christopher Davey led the charge with a hat-trick as Fareham had too much firepower for their opponents, the result putting them top of the division on goal difference.



Second half strikes from Christopher White and Josh Hallett helped the University of Bristol to a 2-1 win over Ashmoor and they are on maximum points after four games.



Elsewhere, Chichester beat Plymouth Marjon 3-2 and Khalsa Leamington drew 2-2 with Isca.



Conference East



London Wayfarers made it three wins from four in the Men’s Conference East as a bumper haul of goals saw they beat St Albans 7-0.



Jamie Sones notched twice with Alex Penney, Phillip Ball, Simon Hanley, Rhodri Jones, Jamie Sones and Jerry Smith joining in on the action.



Ben Bull’s brace laid the foundations for Wapping’s 3-2 win at Bromley & Beckenham and a late Ryan Younger effort earned London Edwardians a 3-3 draw at home to Harleston Magpies.



Old Loughtonians and West Herts also ended 3-3 and Spencer beat Richmond 2-1.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 17 October 2020):



Division One South: Southgate 4, Old Cranleighans 3; Sevenoaks 3, Oxford Hawks 2.



Conference North: Sheffield Hallam 2, Loughborough Students 5.



Conference East: London Wayfarers 7, St Albans 0; Bromley & Beckenham 2, Wapping 4; Old Loughtonians 3, West Herts 3; Richmond 1, Spencer 2.



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 18 October 2020):



Premier Division: Old Georgians 10, Oxted 6; Beeston 3, Brooklands Manchester University 1; Hampstead & Westminster 5, East Grinstead 1.



Division One North: Cambridge City 2, University of Birmingham 3; Deeside Ramblers 2, City of Peterborough 5; University of Exeter 1, Cardiff & Met 1.



Division One South: Brighton & Hove 2, Havant 0; Reading 6, Canterbury 0; Teddington 3, Team Bath Buccaneers 2.



Conference North: Belper 2, Doncaster 0; Barford Tigers 2, Timperley 1; Didsbury Northern 1, University of Birmingham 2s 0; Leeds 3, University of Durham 2s 1.



Conference West: Khalsa Leamington 2, Isca 2; Ashmoor 1, University of Bristol 2; Chichester 3, Plymouth Marjon 2; Harborne 5, Fareham 9.



Conference East: London Edwardians 3, Harleston Magpies 3.



England Hockey Board Media release