By K. Arumugam







I knew Mr Baldev Singh Kalsi for more than two decades and I haven’t come across such a great fan of hockey in my long tenure in journalism. Baldev Singh Kalsi expired a fortnight ago at his home in London and his cremation is scheduled for today.





In Hindu mythology, Hanuman, the human-monkey deity had his God Ram and Sita in his heart. For, Baldev Singh Kalsi, it was Indian hockey right in his heart. Something he was deeply devoted to.





Late Baldev Singh Kalsi in Rio



Baldev Singh Kalsi’s love for hockey is unique. It was polite. His love for the game flowed deep and came straight from the heart, silently and meaningfully. He sat quietly in the stands, watched the action on the pitch and enjoyed sharing his thoughts about the match with friends. Nothing beyond that.



He usually didn’t make a noise, nor chased players for coaching using the advantage of the ‘foreigner’ tag. Hardly did he advertise his hockey trips too, not even in social media. He was a pure and simple hockey fan, a true lover of the sport. As a true connoisseur he was happy if India won and celebrated with hand claps that accompanied the twinkle in his eyes.





Baldev Kalsi flanked on left by Bhupinder Plaha and Jarry (r)



He repeatedly recounted good moves, goals and saves with his friends, measured in his words, measured in his emotions. If India didn’t win, never did he spit venom or pour scorn on the team. His heart felt the pinch and he sat alone, taking his time to overcome grief.



Never did he admonish a single player, coach or even administrators for failures. All he would often say was “the team should improve, they are missing chances, they should learn to win.” That was all. The manner in which he spoke and conveyed his thoughts behind those simple statements only suggested how much he felt deep within and that the words emanated from the bottom of his heart.





Always felt honoured to wear the Indian jersey



It’s very difficult to be an Indian hockey fan without rancour or rant. Baldev Singh Kalsi was an exception.



But it doesn’t mean he was a quintessential loner. As I was enlightened later, he was an out-and-out team man. He enjoyed his evening drink, liked the company of friends who traveled together for most tournaments.



Baldev Singh Kalsi was a good listener. He let others do the talking, concurring with their views and hardly intervening in the discussion. He always wore a smile and consented even to contrasting views. Sometimes one might have even wondered whether Baldev Singh Kalsi was around. After all, quietness and calmness were his congenital characters.



Baldev Singh Kalsi, my companion across continents, from Madras (Chennai) to Malacca and elsewhere is a unique hockey fan, the veritable one; even the ultimate one.



I don’t think anybody in the contemporary world has seen as many Olympics and World Cups as he had. It costs money, it costs time, it costs leave from service. He bore it all for the love of the game.



The only occasion I saw him a trifle irritated was when he learned of someone claiming having watched this and that World Cups and Olympics which they did not. No one dare take that mantle from him!



I hardly interview roommates, but had to when we stayed together in Chennai during the 2007 Asia Cup. He hardly opens up, but on that day he did.





Baldev (r) and some of his constant friends with the Indian captain Dipsan Tirkey at Lileshal (England), 2016



He told his personal story, the journey that started in the early 80s and continued till the other day when God called him to heaven two Friday ago. He was brimming with joy on the day on which India beat South Korea 3-2 in their third pool match. He asked me to take him to a best hotel in the city. “I want to throw the best party,” he declared. All because India had beaten South Korea, even though there was still a long way to go in the tournament.



When India ultimately won the Cup beating South Korea, with a far more comprehensive score of 7-2, you can imagine how happy he would have been. Baldev Singh Kalsi had flown from London alone. The expenditure and toil were now well worth it for Indian hockey’s champion fan. And did he savour the moment!





Baldev Kalsi in black jersey in discussion with coach Harendra Singh



That day, in a rare moment, he spoke about his early career, how his school had a great hockey team, how he chose to be a goalkeeper and so on. From Uganda where he was born to London, ultimately where he settled, he carried his passion with him.



A decade later, we were roommates again, this time in distant Malacca, Malaysia. That Asia Cup did not bring cheer. India finished fifth. It compounded his sorrow after the Asian Hockey Federation moved the venue to Malaysia from Dubai all of a sudden. It hampered planning of the trip and most of his friends missed out. Baldev Singh Kalsi, though, made sure he was there!



Like most of his friends, he would always don the India jersey in the stands. This avowed India fan, born in Uganda and living in London!



All along, he would enquire about new books on hockey. In fact, Baldev Singh Kalsi was one man who still remembered I write books and relished the task. “Any new books, Aru?” he would ask whenever we met. I don’t think he was fond of books, but his inquiry was more by way of encouragement, I often thought.



Baldev Singh Kalsi was actually my unofficial brand ambassador for the books I wrote. He would canvas for my books to his friends and encouraged them to purchase a copy! It was mere affection for me as he always expressed sympathy for my running a website and publishing books “all alone”. “Har kaam akhela karta hai,” was his catchphrase.



During the 2014 World Cup in The Hague, I posted a photo of him and London friends in my social media and mentioned Hockey India should help these fans when the Champions Trophy comes home that year end. Dr Narendra Batra, then was Hockey India Secretary General, requested me to have them contact him on his personal email id which he had shared with me.



Thereafter, the entire London group of fans came into direct contact with Dr. Batra who obviously helped them in any way he could. Their Indian contacts too increased, thanks to social media and common interest. Since then my direct contact with Baldev Singh Kalsi has somewhat reduced unlike previous two decades where I would know every minute details of his and his fan group’s program.



When I visited London to cover the junior program in 2016, Baldev Singh Kalsi and his friends Pinder, Bhupinder et al came to Lileshal and then to Bisham Abbey. On the last day, we all had dinner together with ever the entertainer, chief coach Harendra Singh. It was fun all the way. Present on the occasion was also the Uganda Olympian of yesteryear Avtar Singh.



For long, as I stroll along the sidelines of the turf with a camera in hand, I used to hear a voice saying ‘Aru’ from the stands. Baldev Singh Kalsi would wave and exchange greetings. It happened in The Hague, Bukit Jalil, Seon Kong, MDCNS (Delhi), Kalinga….so much so that whenever I tread the area by the sidelines my eyes automatically search for him, ears wait for a gentle voice calling out ‘Aru’.



This is what I am going to miss for the rest of my life.



Dear friend Baldev Singh Kalsi, I will carry your memories for as long as I live.



May your soul rest in peace.





Kalsi (c) with Pinder (l) and the author



ABOUT BALDEV SINGH KALSI: He was born in Uganda where his grandparents had migrated to from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. As hockey had a great following in East Africa (Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda) in the 60s and 70s, he too was captured by its spell. In his school in particular hockey was a rage. Further, as youngster when he was in Uganda he had seen India and Pakistan play many matches in East Africa. One highlight he often remembered was the autograph he took from the entire Tokyo bound Indian team (1964) that played a few matches in Uganda. After moving to England to pursue higher education, Baldev Singh Kalsi’s passion for hockey rose a few more notches. He played as a defender as well as a goalkeeper for Middlesex in the second division league. Later, when joined Ford he founded the company’s hockey club. He also played for British Airways for a couple of seasons. He saved money, conserved his privileges in British Airways, all to watch hockey, to be part of hockey.



