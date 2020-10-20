

Lilly Holmes



For many, the last few months have been hugely frustrating as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic sees our daily lives restricted and, for a period of time, all of us unable to play hockey.





But for Lilly Holmes, it was also a chance to work on her skills and try something new and creative to put a smile on the faces of her and others.



And now she’s been rewarded for her fantastic endeavour by being nominated for the Young Inspiration Award at the Sunday Times Sportswomen Of The Year Awards 2020.



Determined to make the most of lockdown, Lilly started filming herself finding different ways of keeping her hockey skills sharp and uploaded them to social media to inspire other youngsters to keep picking up a stick. Before long, she’d set herself the challenge of uploading clips on 100 consecutive days.



As the weeks went on, the videos became increasingly more complex. There were obstacle courses, attempts at skills she’d learned by watching on YouTube and even her first ventures back onto a hockey pitch when the restrictions started to ease.



In total she uploaded more than 120 videos, with a compilation released by England Hockey being watched more than 22,000 times.



Lilly’s incredible spirit has now seen her nominated alongside three other youngsters for the prestigious award due to be announced on 25 November.



Voting is now open so what are you waiting for? Click here and help Lilly achieve the recognition she truly deserves.



England Hockey Board Media release