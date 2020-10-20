Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Hockey in Wales to be suspended

Published on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 9
View Comments

Following today’s announcement by the Welsh Government, we can confirm that all hockey activity in Wales will be suspended during the 17 day ‘firebreak’ period.



This lockdown will begin at 18:00 on Friday 23rd October until Monday 9th November.

For clarity, this will encompass all hockey in Wales including, Senior International activity, elite status clubs and players who live in Wales, but play for clubs in the English National Leagues under elite status.

We will endeavour to keep you updated on all information as we receive it. In the meantime, please stay safe and we look forward to being back on the pitch soon.

For more info please visit: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-circuit-break-frequently-asked-questions

Hockey Wales media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.