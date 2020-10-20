Following today’s announcement by the Welsh Government, we can confirm that all hockey activity in Wales will be suspended during the 17 day ‘firebreak’ period.





This lockdown will begin at 18:00 on Friday 23rd October until Monday 9th November.



For clarity, this will encompass all hockey in Wales including, Senior International activity, elite status clubs and players who live in Wales, but play for clubs in the English National Leagues under elite status.



We will endeavour to keep you updated on all information as we receive it. In the meantime, please stay safe and we look forward to being back on the pitch soon.



For more info please visit: https://gov.wales/coronavirus-circuit-break-frequently-asked-questions



Hockey Wales media release