Old Georgians live-streamed our game on Sundayday in the English Premier League, Old Georgians vs Oxted.
Many nationalities represented including GB, South Africa, and Canada.
Old Georgians won the game 10-6! First time a side has scored 6 and lost since 2012.
Old Georgians HC media release