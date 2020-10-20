View the Highlights



Old Georgians live-streamed our game on Sundayday in the English Premier League, Old Georgians vs Oxted.





Many nationalities represented including GB, South Africa, and Canada.



Old Georgians won the game 10-6! First time a side has scored 6 and lost since 2012.



We are posting match highlights on our socials but you can also find them here:



Short highlights:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcK095-Gge4



Full highlights:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJHT73LGJp4



Old Georgians HC media release