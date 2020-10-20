Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Record-breaking hockey match

Published on Tuesday, 20 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 13
View Comments

View the Highlights

Old Georgians live-streamed our game on Sundayday in the English Premier League, Old Georgians vs Oxted.



Many nationalities represented including GB, South Africa, and Canada.

Old Georgians won the game 10-6! First time a side has scored 6 and lost since 2012.

We are posting match highlights on our socials but you can also find them here:

Short highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcK095-Gge4

Full highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJHT73LGJp4

Old Georgians HC media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.