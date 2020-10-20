



Old Georgians came out on top in a spectacular 16-goal thriller in England’s Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday, coming from behind to win a pulsating clash against Oxted by a scoreline of 10-6.





After Elliott Messem and Tom Carson had put Old Georgians 2-0 up inside eight minutes, the floodgates opened as both sides traded goals.



It was Oxted who held a 5-4 lead at the break with Tim Guise-Brown’s hat-trick putting them in the driving seat. Mark Galloway and Sam Driver scored the other two for Oxted with Tom Carson and Ashley Jackson keeping Old Georgians in contention.



The game seemed to settle after the restart but it exploded into life again with Edward Carson finding the goal for Old Georgians and Sam Driver scoring for Oxted, both in the 44th minute.



At this point the goals finally dried up for Oxted, but Old Georgians weren’t finished yet as strikes from Messem, Jackson, Dan Shingles and a brace from James Tindall saw them clinch an exhilarating contest and stay second in the table.



Surbiton were not in action but remain top by two points over Old Georgians alongside Hampstead & Westminster who came from a goal down to beat East Grinstead 5-1.



In the women’s competition, goals from Ellie Rayer and Sophie Bray saw East Grinstead continue their excellent start to the season, beating Hampstead & Westminster 2-1 to lead the league by three points.



Second placed Loughborough v Beeston match was postponed due to a large number of players being unavailable from the Beeston squad while Surbiton were also not in action this weekend.



Euro Hockey League media release