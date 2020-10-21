



Hockey Australia will take part in an initiative to promote and encourage Indigenous businesses and enterprise when the first Indigenous Emerging Business Forum (IEBF) is held on Friday.





The highly anticipated forum, to be hosted by Telstra Business Technology Centre (TBTC) Perth North, will be a space for community, connection and collaboration as emerging Indigenous businesses and industry leaders come together.



Hockey Australia’s association and relevance to the forum comes from its ongoing work and commitment to a host of Indigenous projects and programs. These include the Pilbara Community Hockey Program, a program that has been running for over a decade in conjunction with Fortescue Metals Group, a pilot hockey program in Kalgoorlie, the unveiling of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos Indigenous playing uniform and the planned establishment of a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).



“This forum provides a fantastic opportunity to promote what we’re doing in our programs and connect with other like minded organisations and businesses in supporting Indigenous people,” said Hockey Australia Commercial Partnerships Manager, Tyler Lovell who is also a goalkeeper for the Kookaburras.



“As a sport that considers inclusion and equity to be among values that are important to the hockey community, coupled with a proud record of Indigenous players who have represented Australia, Hockey Australia identified the need and desire to develop a Reconciliation Action Plan.”



“This RAP is being developed to make our position clear – that we value, welcome and actively seek to create opportunities for Indigenous people to play and engage in hockey and that as a sport, we seek to play our part towards reconciliation.”



Hockey Australia is among 350-400 organisations and businesses participating in the event, which aims to showcase the strength, diversity and opportunity that Aboriginal businesses bring to industry.



“What they get is a network away from traditional Aboriginal chambers or forums or affiliates, in an open forum business environment,” said TBTC Enterprise Group Manager, John O’Driscoll.



“We’re trying to get Aboriginal businesses to be showcased back towards business leaders to drive Aboriginal procurement and put them on a level playing field with non-Aboriginal businesses.”



Lovell will speak at the luncheon on the day of the forum, which will also feature a host of keynote speakers.



Other Hockey Australia representatives to attend will include Kookaburras and Hockeyroos Head Coaches, Colin Batch and Paul Gaudoin, Kookaburras duo Eddie Ockenden and Aran Zalewski, and Indigenous Hockeyroos Brooke Peris and Mariah Williams.







On the day there will also be awards presented, with categories including:



Businesswoman of the year

Outstanding impact of the year

Emerging businesswoman of the year

Sports ambassador of the year

Community ambassador of the year.



Hockeyroo forward Williams is a finalist for the Sports ambassador of the year award for her work and dedication to promoting healthy and active living to young Indigenous people, both in Perth and when she was home in Newcastle.



Hockey Australia is also providing items for an auction on the day, with all money raised going towards funding indigenous community hockey programs.



The Indigenous Emerging Business Forum will take place at Crown Perth on Friday October 23. Click here to watch a LIVE stream on the day.



Hockey Australia media release