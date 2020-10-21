



COLORADO Springs, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to name Anthony Farry as the new U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach.





“We are delighted to have Anthony join Team USA,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “He has built a great track record of success and has a wealth of experience as a head coach that will serve him well as we all at USA Field Hockey work to achieve our mission of sustained international success.”







It is a great honor and privilege to be provided the opportunity to work in such a quality high performance program. The potential of the players is something that is very exciting, and I am really looking forward to this next chapter.

Anthony Farry



Farry is appointed after serving as the performance director and head coach of the Japan Women’s National Team, a role he held from May 2017 to mid-2020. He led the squad through many international events including the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Semifinals, 2018 Champions Trophy, 2018 World Cup and 2018 Asian Games, where the team captured their first-ever event title with a win over India.



Prior to serving at the helm of Japan’s Women’s National Team, Farry was the assistant coach of Australia Women’s National Team in 2010, where he helped lead the Hockeyroos to the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games gold. The following year he shifted to the assistant coach of the Canada Men’s National Team before becoming the performance director and head coach of the program from 2012 to 2017. He headed the team through the 2010 World Cup, 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, 2015 FIH Hockey World League Semifinals and Finals and 2015 Pan American Games, where the squad finished second. Through his leadership, he was able to lead Canada’s men back to the Olympic Games, after the team failed to qualify for the 2012 edition. That continued momentum on the international stage also propelled the squad in the FIH World Rankings, where in 2017, they were 11th.



The Australia born was also the NTC (National Training Centre) Head Coach (2008-2010), Hockey Australian Capital Territory (ACT) High Performance Coach and Programs Manager (2011) in his home country, where he helped increase success at the National Championships, while helping ACT and surrounding regions’ athletes achieve national identification by conducting high-class elite development hockey programs. He also has an extensive background in coach education, having ran Level 1, 2 and 3 Coaching Courses and achieving his Level 3 Advanced Coach certification. This also includes working with local coaches of provincial teams and running many skill development camps for more than 20 years.



Farry also has an extensive playing resume, having more than 100 international indoor caps as part of Australia’s Men’s National Indoor Team. He played in the first FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Leipzig, Germany, three Indoor World Classics, Scottish First Division (Champion), European Indoor (Champion) and National Hockey League as well as represented at the U-16, U-18 and U-21 levels.



USFHA media release