Sophormore forward Eveline Zwager carries the ball down the field. Courtesy of JMU athletics



Sophomore forward Eveline Zwager and sophomore midfielder Diede Remijnse both grew up playing field hockey in the Netherlands, where the best players in the world train and compete. The girls gained years of experience playing for the Dutch, competing on travel and national squads.





Yet these two players decided to leave their native country and travel to the U.S. to play in Harrisonburg. Coming to JMU was a big decision for both girls, and the two said they’ve enjoyed their experience so far.



The Netherlands has been the best nation for field hockey for many years. Holding a record-breaking eight gold medals during the Olympics, seven World Cup championships, six Champion Trophies and nine European Cup championships, the women’s field hockey team has become a dynasty in the field hockey world. Being the most successful national team in the country, the sport is taken seriously. There are over 350,000 registered players across the country, which doesn’t include players like Zwager and Remijnse who are playing around the world.

“The coaching styles between the two countries were very different,” Zwager said. “The U.S. focuses a lot more on the mental aspect, and back home focuses a lot on the physical skills, so that was something new to get used to. And I loved the need for connection between JMU and the U.S.”



The Dutch have the best technique and agility in their stick skills, and this comes from a strong focus on basics from a very young age. Most players in the Netherlands begin playing as young as four years old and will play through college and beyond. These young players are introduced to professionally made fields known as astroturf, which is what national, collegiate and international teams compete on. In contrast, the U.S. focuses more on being mentally engaged while playing, such as seeing a pass or play forming and keeping a positive mind.



However, the recruitment process was much different from how domestic athletes are recruited. Neither teammate met Morgan and the coaching staff in person until they arrived last fall. Instead, the use of websites, highlight videos and Skype chats became the reason Morgan was able to see what they could do. When the time came to choose which school the girls were going to, JMU was a standout choice.



“I made the decision fairly late,” Remijnse said. “But I knew I wanted to broaden my perspectives of the world and experience something new while continuing to play field hockey. That’s when I realized the U.S. and JMU were the perfect fit for me.”



Both joined the Dukes’ roster in 2019 and hit the ground running. Zwager became a statistical leader for the Dukes, scoring four goals and two assists on 14 shots on goal. Remijnse started every game last season for the Dukes as well. The two are paired together on the lineup, often passing the ball to each other up the field.



The two girls endured many changes even before stepping onto the field for the first time. Coaching styles are different, the ages are different and even the rules are different. However, the girls agreed that the hardest part was adapting to U.S. culture and college life all at once. Moving across the globe nearly a month before classes start as a freshman is as terrifying as it sounds, but the two were excited to join the JMU family.



“I think picturing how close everyone was here was something I hadn’t had the chance to experience before,” Remijnse said. “It made me really love JMU even more when I got here to play.”



Remijnse explained that there was uncertainty during the beginning of the pandemic, and she was unsure if they could return home and lost nearly all of the spring training she’d been looking forward to. However, once she returned home for the remainder of the semester, Remijnse focused her mindset on controlling what she could –– something head coach Christy Morgan had been training the girls to do.



“The Dutch players already are trained with really sound fundamentals,” Morgan said. “So already they become leaders in that aspect even as sophomores. They take the lead and are committed people both on the field and off the field to their teammates, themselves and the community.”



Morgan worked with the team quite a bit during quarantine and throughout the summer on how to keep a straight mindset. Many players, including Zwager and Remijnse, connected to Morgan via Zoom and grew closer to her and the rest of the team.



“I think the biggest change was getting into that mindset,” Zwager said. “Both in field hockey and in life. Both countries are similar but also were very different during this time.”



Now that the team’s back together and the NCAA has announced approval for fall sports to play in the spring, the girls are preparing as much as they can. Having a year of experience now, they’ve begun focusing on being leaders for the team. Morgan’s been helping prepare the team but also has been relying on Zwager and Remijnse’s leadership and knowledge to help guide the team to new levels.



“Both of them are elite level players, but more than that they have passion for the game,” Morgan said. “There’s nothing better than coaching athletes who love to be coached, and I love that about them both.”



The NCAA has announced that fall athletes will receive an extra year of eligibility, though it’s all at the discretion of coaches and the athletes. Depending on what happens in the spring, it’s likely that a few members on the roster will take advantage of the extra year. However, the two players said they’re just happy to be back on the field practicing with their teammates and coaches.



Zwager has always had a close connection with her teammates prior to committing to JMU, but her friendships were different than in the U.S. She said that her field hockey friends were separate from school friends because the idea of playing for a school isn’t common. However, at JMU, her teammates are essentially her sisters, and she said it’s her favorite part of being a Duke.



“I love just being on the field with the team I love so much,” Zwager said. “My teammates and coaches get along so well, so it doesn’t feel like I’m far from home, but I feel like I am home, just in a different setting.”



JMU field hockey has resumed on-field practices; however, a spring schedule has yet to be revealed. Morgan’s known for challenging the Dukes with game schedules, so it’s likely that will feature some high ranked teams. However, Zwager and Remijnse are excited for the challenges and what a spring season could bring.



