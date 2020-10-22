

As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) sixth weekend of action will have two games Friday and one game each on Saturday and Sunday. All of this weekend's matchups are available to watch on the ACC Network.





FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23



No. 1 Louisville at No. 3 Virginia | 2:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



To kick off the weekend, No. 1 Louisville (5-0, 4-0 ACC) will travel to Charlottesville, Va. to take on No. 3 Virginia (3-3, 2-1 ACC) for a two-game stint. The Cardinals and Cavaliers last met mid-October 2019, where Virginia scored two fourth quarter goals to come out victorious 2-1.



The last time Louisville played was almost two weeks prior, when they matched up with No. 6 Wake Forest. In what was supposed to be a two-game series, the heavy rains and saturated field from Hurricane Delta limited the schools to playing only one game. The Cardinals opened up the game scoring in the ninth minute as Erica Cooper tapped the ball in from close range with an assist from Madison Walsh. Both defenses battled for the remainder of the half as Louisville took a 1-0 lead into the break.



Wake Forest found an answer in the third quarter when Anne van Hoff fired a missile on a penalty corner directly from Alexis Grippo who inbounded the ball. Van Hoof read the play and patiently waited for her opportunity to clear some space and take the shot, evening the game 1-1.



Louisville's Emilia Kaczmarczyk handed the Cardinals the lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, connecting on a penalty corner from Alli Bitting and Meghan Schneider. Wake Forest was awarded two more penalty corners in the final quarter, but couldn't convert.



The match featured 15 penalty corner opportunities with eight for Louisville and seven from the Demon Deacons. After an eight-shot third quarter, including five penalty corners, the Cardinals controlled a 12 to 10 shot advantage over Wake.



Virginia also hasn't played in roughly ten days, as they were supposed to meet No. 5 Boston College last weekend but the match was postponed due to one positive COVID-19 test of a student-athlete on the Boston College team. The previous weekend, the Cavaliers fell to No. 2 North Carolina in a two-game series. In the conference counting game, Tar Heel Erin Matson opened the scoring in the 21st minute on an assist from Hannah Griggs. Griggs carried the ball just inside the circle and passed left to Matson, who sent a rocket from the top of the circle. Virginia goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen got a hand on it but couldn't stop it and North Carolina went up 1-0. The score stood there at halftime, with UNC totaling 10 shots to Virginia's 3.



UNC scored quickly after halftime, two minutes into the third period, on a penalty corner. Cassie Sumfest took the initial hit and Paityn Wirth redirected it into the goal for a 2-0 Tar Heel lead. Just under two minutes later, North Carolina made it 3-0. Kiersten Thomassey grabbed a ball out of the air on the left side and passed to Eva Smolenaars in the middle of the field. Smolenaars carried it into the circle and shot from the top, sending the ball cleanly into the cage. Wirth's second goal came in the 43rd minute of play. Bryn Boylan took a shot that was saved by Henriksen, but the rebound bounced out to the middle of the circle, where Wirth one-time swept it in to put UNC up 4-0. In the 50th minute of play, the Cavaliers got on the board with a goal by Laura Janssen. Meghen Hengerer passed out from the right baseline to Janssen, who buried it to make the score 4-1. The fifth Tar Heel goal came with just 12 seconds on the clock, courtesy of same duo that connected for the first goal, but this time with the roles reversed. Matson passed behind her back to the left side of the circle, where Griggs grabbed and sent a hard shot into the right corner for the final score. UNC finished with 21 shots to Virginia's 10, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.



In their second matchup, UNC got on the board early, less than four minutes into the game. Smolenaars gathered a pass from Matson at the top of the circle. As she carried it into the arc, Virginia goalkeeper Hausheer came out to try to play the ball, but Smolenaars got by her and carried the ball to the right side of the circle. With Hausheer out of the cage, Smolenaars sent a shot in, past a Cavalier defender, to put UNC up 1-0.



The Tar Heels outshot Virginia 10 to 1 before halftime, 7 to 0 in the second quarter, but the score still stood at 1-0 through the break and through most of the third quarter. With two minutes to play in the third period, Virginia freshman Anneloes Knol got her team on the board when she sent a hard shot from the top of the circle past UNC goalkeeper Amanda Hendry to tie the score.



The teams were even heading into the fourth quarter, but UNC changed that just under two minutes into the final frame. From the left side of the field, Smolenaars sent a ball into the circle to Matson. She gathered it and sent a cross to the front of the cage, where Sholder was waiting to deflect it behind Hausheer and in for what would prove to be the game winner. UNC finished with 15 shots to Virginia's four and six penalty corners to the Cavaliers' three. Hausheer made seven saves for UVa. Hendry had one for UNC.



No. 7 Duke at No. 6 Wake Forest** | 3:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 7 Duke will head west to Winston-Salem, N.C. for an in-conference, in-state match-up with No. 6 Wake Forest (1-5, 0-3 ACC) on Friday before meeting in Durham, N.C for an out-of-conference game on Sunday. The last time these two teams met was mid-October 2019, where the Blue Devils shutout the Demon Deacons, 4-0.



Duke is coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to No. 2 North Carolina on Sunday. The game was back-and-forth throughout. Duke struck first, in the fourth minute of play, when Josie Varney took a pass from Alayna Burns and sent the ball into the upper right corner of the cage to put the Blue Devils up 1-0. North Carolina answered just 19 seconds later, on the first penalty corner opportunity when Cassie Sumfest sent her drag low and inside the left post to tie the game, 1-1.



Duke scored early in the second quarter to retake the lead. This time it was Lily Posternak on the goal, assisted by Hannah Miller. Again, the Tar Heels answered, scoring just over four minutes later on their second penalty corner of the game. Matson received the ball from Sumfest and got around one defender then split two others before sending a shot into the lower left of the cage to make it 2-2 at halftime.



Tar Heel Smolenaars scored back-to-back goals, one in the third quarter and again in the fourth, to give UNC a two-goal lead. In the 41st minute of play, Madison Orobono sent a ball through the circle from the right side and Smolenaars redirected it just inside the left post to give North Carolina their first lead, 3-2. Early in the fourth quarter on a break, Smolenaars got a pass from Matson at the top of the circle, spun and sent backhand past Duke goalkeeper Piper Hampsch for a 4-2 advantage with 13:28 to play in the game.



Duke answered just under two minutes later on a penalty corner. Eva Nunnink passed to Leah Crouse for the score, coming within one. The dramatic tying goal came with 10 seconds on the clock, when the Blue Devils were awarded a penalty stroke and Lexi Davidson buried it to tie the game at 4-4 and send it into overtime.



The teams played through 4:16 of extra time before Matson connected with Griggs for the game winner. Duke was a player down at the end after drawing a yellow card 2:12 in to the period.



Wake Forest will only have three days of rest after hosting No. 4 Syracuse on Sunday and Monday, and falling to the Orange in very close contests. On Sunday, Meike Lanckohr scored for Wake Forest just three minutes into the game off a pass from Eleanor Winants. Syracuse answered back just two minutes later to even the game on an unassisted backhand goal from Charlotte de Vries. Wake Forest's defense held the Orange to just one shot in the first half, while the Demon Deacons controlled the offensive tempo with seven.



Syracuse came out hot in the second half taking 11 shots to the Demon Deacons' four. After a two-quarter defensive battle, Syracuse found the back of the net on an unassisted short-range goal from Carly Bothof to give Syracuse the late 2-1 lead and win.



On Monday, Wake Forest's offense came out firing in the first quarter getting off 10 shots and as the Demon Deacons controlled a 12-1 shot advantage at halftime, but Syracuse goalkeeper Syd Taylor had a career day making six first half saves to keep the Demon Deacons off the board.



After three quarters of scoreless action, Wake Forest took a 1-0 lead when Nat Friedman worked past Taylor on a quick pass from Winants. Syracuse emptied its net as the clock was winding down and was awarded a penalty corner with under a minute remaining on the clock, trailing by one. Eefke Van Den Nieuwenhof became the hero for Syracuse converting the penalty corner on a pass from de Vries to send the game into overtime. The Orange capitalized, scoring in the sudden death overtime period on a goal by SJ Quigley to seal the 2-1 victory.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24



No. 1 Louisville at No. 3 Virginia** | 2:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25



No. 6 Wake Forest at No. 7 Duke | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



