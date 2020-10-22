Lewis White has been selected for the Umpires for Europe (U4E) programme and Fraser Munro has been selected for the EHF Umpires for Nations (U4N) programme by the EHF Umpire Education Group.





It’s the latest success for Scottish umpires on the international stage and enhances Scotland’s excellent reputation for producing top-class umpires and officials.



EuroHockey recently announced the selection decision offering great opportunity for umpires to develop their skills, share knowledge and friendship, and build the standard of umpiring throughout Europe.



The total number across both programmes is 36 (18 for U4N and 18 for U4E). It is very competitive to get on the courses and it is a great achievement to be selected, and testament to the fantastic desire of Lewis and Fraser to learn, improve and further their umpiring careers.



Both the U4E and U4N are 1-year programmes, and include mentoring, a new module base, observational learning and practical appointments across the two set seminar weekends.



Scotland’s John Heron has also been nominated as a mentor for the programme, and will once again share his expertise to develop the best emerging umpires from across Europe as part of these programmes.



Scottish Hockey Union media release