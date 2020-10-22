



With two Olympic gold medals [2008 and 2012], two World Cup gold medals [2014 and 2018], plus numerous other awards and trophies, Eva de Goede is a central part of the most successful women’s squad this century. De Goede herself has been individually recognised as she picked up FIH Player of the Year awards in 2018 and 2019.





De Goede has 240 international caps to her name, despite taking a break from the game in 2017. Since that break, which was partly for injury recovery and partly for mental recovery, she has returned to the sport, possibly even stronger and with greater game understanding, than ever before. In the matches against Great Britain, expect to see the agile midfielder dictating play from the centre of the Dutch midfield.



What have you been doing as a team to maintain a sense of togetherness and momentum throughout the lockdown?



Eva de Goede: At first during lock-down we spent a lot of time individually, running a bit because we couldn’t play, we’ve done a lot of Zoom calls and meetings to feel a sense of togetherness. When we could go back on the field we were just so happy to be playing hockey again and actually that is what we have been doing mostly ever since we could play.”



How pleased are you and your team mates at the prospect of international hockey again?



Eva de Goede: “We are super-excited to be back and we are looking forward to our game next week against Great Britain. It is going to be amazing to be back playing at the highest level and in the FIH Hockey Pro League. It has been great to play in the [domestic] league but to be playing internationally again that is what we play for, so we are super-excited about it.”



How important has the return to club hockey been for erasing rustiness from the players' performances and, at the same time, how will time spent in opposition with each other in the domestic league impact the way you play together as a team in the national team?



Eva de Goede: “It is great to be playing in our league [Hoofdklasses] again because our league is great and it is nice to play for your club teams but on the other hand, of course, we play against our Dutch team mates as well. I don’t think it is too bad that we play each other because we play the best players in the world, in my opinion. That has been good and then, when we get together with the national team, then we get that togetherness again as we wear the orange shirt.



What will be your main strengths as a team going into these games?



Eva de Goede: “It is just about enjoying hockey, enjoying being together and showing everyone our best because we have missed this so much so that will be our biggest strength. We will enjoy being back and being on the biggest stage again.



