

Content Courtesy of Lindsay Kramer, Syracuse.com



Syracuse, N.Y. - Working with a young and inexperienced team, East Syracuse Minoa field hockey coach Kate Harris figured this might be a challenging year.





She was right about that. The Spartans have started the schedule 0-4-1.



But in this uncertain era of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, Harris thought that more should be milked out of this season than just scoring and wins. Fun was at the top of her priority list.



And that’s where Harris saw her team really coming up short. The players had good personalities individually, but as a group Harris said she thought the Spartans were too reserved and even “boring.” So she recently told the players to liven it up a bit.



CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY AND GALLERY



USFHA media release