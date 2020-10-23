



Lausanne, Switzerland: Meeting today via online conference under the chairmanship of FIH President Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) ratified the reviewed FIH Gender Equality Policy.





The review had been conducted by the FIH Women in Sports Committee, chaired by FIH EB Member and European Hockey Federation President Marijke Fleuren, who is also a member of the IOC Women in Sport Commission.



In doing so, FIH has reiterated its commitment to reach a gender-equal representation off the field of play (for example, in the composition of its Committees). The reviewed policy also stresses the need to implement gender balance across all hockey institutions (FIH, Continental Federations and National Associations). FIH will be holding a number of webinars to promote gender equality, with the first one planned in November.



Furthermore, the EB approved the applications of Gambia, Saudi Arabia and Timor-Leste as provisional FIH Members. The applications of these three countries to become full FIH Members will be submitted to the next FIH Congress in May 2021.



All Continental Federations reported on their activities which, despite the challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, are going on with full commitment and dedication.



On the pitch, the FIH Hockey Pro League will resume next week, with fourteen matches involving the national teams of the Netherlands, Great Britain, Belgium and Germany scheduled over the next three weeks.



