



After a hugely entertaining 16-goal thriller between Old Georgians and Oxted was shown live on the England Hockey Facebook page last week, you can look forward to seeing more top-flight action again this weekend.





Tune in to the England Hockey Facebook page from 14:00 on Saturday 24 October to watch Beeston host Wimbledon in the Women’s Premier Division for what looks set to be a gripping game.



You can also watch East Grinstead’s double header on Saturday when their men face Beeston at 13:00 before the women’s team take on the University of Birmingham at 15:00 live on their YouTube channel – available HERE.



Since you can’t be on the side-lines spectating matches, make the most of free to watch EHL coverage straight to your home with three live games this weekend and more to come in following rounds.



England Hockey Board Media release