

Photo: K. Arumugam



Bengaluru: Olympic dream is what drives emerging hockey sensation Dilpreet Singh in these difficult times. The young but World Cup player says that he is determined to utilize the next few months to the fullest to get better at his game so that he can fulfill his desire of getting into the Indian Olympic team.





Says the Champions Trophy silver medalist: “I am very determined to utilize the next few months to the fullest to get better at my game so that I can find a place in the Indian Olympic team. It was great to be back in the senior team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year. I have jotted down all the aspects that I need to improve on and I am working on them one by one. We have a great forwardline and it will be fantastic to play alongside brilliant players and perform for the national side in the quadrennial event.”





Dilpreet in action against Pak (U-18 Asia Cup). He rose from ranks to climb up the ladder in a short span of time. Photo: K. Arumugam



Dilpreet Singh, who missed out the Lucknow Junior World Cup had already made out for that being part of the many memorable moments including winning Silver at the Breda Champions Trophy and getting selected for the latest home World Cup.



He feels that the current phase is very crucial for the youngsters in the Indian team.



“With the Olympics being postponed to 2021, a huge opportunity has emerged for the youngsters to hone their skills further and make it to the Indian Olympic team. The months leading up to the Olympics is a very crucial phase for the youngsters as opportunities like this don’t come everyday. Playing in the Olympics is a dream for any sportsperson and all of us have a great chance of turning our dream into reality in a few months’ time.”



Dilpreet Singh added that he has been even more enthusiastic about playing hockey after returning to the pitch for sports activities in August.



“It’s been certainly wonderful to be back on the pitch again. I have found a new zeal in myself for the sport and I’m loving every minute of it. We are taking things slowly at the moment, but we are improving and moving forward every day, which is the most important thing. Hockey India and SAI have been exceptionally helpful in the last few months. They have understood our requirements perfectly and executed all the safety measures seamlessly so that we can focus on our game”.



With inputs from Hockey India



Stick2Hockey.com