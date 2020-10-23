



Billy Bakker is the Netherland’s inspirational captain and midfielder. Highlighted by Great Britain Head Coach Danny Kerry as one of the danger players in the Dutch side, Bakker is a player who, with his strength on the ball and extraordinary ability to read the game, can really make things happen.





Bakker has been a fixture in the Netherlands team since 2009, and has has 217 international caps to his name. A silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, a silver at the 2018 World Cup and two gold medals from the EuroHockey Championships are just some of the trophies Bakker has accumulated over his long career. As the Netherlands restart their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign with two matches against Great Britain, Bakker will be looking to add to his medal haul in the next 12 months.



What does it mean to you and your team to be able to play international hockey again?



Billy Bakker: “In these times, it is always a pleasure to play again, because our last game was in February. We are looking forward to playing an international game again. We embrace those games.”



Are you concerned about players being 'off the pace' or has the team training and the restart of the domestic league erased any rustiness?



Billy Bakker: “No, I am not worried at all because we train a lot and also, during the Covid-19 period, we trained several times with the Dutch team and we also play in a [league] competition every Sunday, so I am not worried.



What are you expecting from Great Britain in terms of playing style and strategy and what are you looking for from your teammates to put pressure on them?



Billy Bakker: “When I look to the earlier games we played against Great Britain they gave a lot of energy, of course, and they give a lot of strength and power hockey. They also have a lot of skillful players so it will be a tough game of course. They have a lot of talent and a lot of young energy. We are looking to attack them with a lot of speed. We have a good penalty corner routine. It will be a good clash and we will see what the outcome is.”



