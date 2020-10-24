By Mike Shiers





UVA Field Hockey (Source: wvir)



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team lost 5-2 against Louisville on Friday at UVA Turf Field.





The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, but a goal by Adele Iacobucci cut the deficit to one at halftime.



Louisville extended its advantage to 3-1 less than two minutes into the second half.



Sophomore Laura Janssen answered with a UVA goal just three minutes later, and the lead was once again down to one.



The Cardinals scored late in the 3rd to push the score to 4-2, and added an insurance goal in the fourth for the final margin.



The victory gave Louisville at least a share of the regular-season ACC title, as well as the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship.



UVA head coach Michele Madison says, “Louisville brought a really physical game, and they took it to us. It looked like they were playing for a championship, and they certainly got the job done.”



Virginia (3-4, 2-2 ACC) and Louisville (6-0, 5-0 ACC) will square off again on Saturday at 2pm at Turf Field.



