UVA Field Hockey drops hard-fought 5-2 game against Louisville

Published on Saturday, 24 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 9
By Mike Shiers


UVA Field Hockey (Source: wvir)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team lost 5-2 against Louisville on Friday at UVA Turf Field.



The Cardinals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, but a goal by Adele Iacobucci cut the deficit to one at halftime.

Louisville extended its advantage to 3-1 less than two minutes into the second half.

Sophomore Laura Janssen answered with a UVA goal just three minutes later, and the lead was once again down to one.

The Cardinals scored late in the 3rd to push the score to 4-2, and added an insurance goal in the fourth for the final margin.

The victory gave Louisville at least a share of the regular-season ACC title, as well as the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship.

UVA head coach Michele Madison says, “Louisville brought a really physical game, and they took it to us. It looked like they were playing for a championship, and they certainly got the job done.”

Virginia (3-4, 2-2 ACC) and Louisville (6-0, 5-0 ACC) will square off again on Saturday at 2pm at Turf Field.

NBC29.com

 

