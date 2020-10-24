By Jugjet Singh





Nasihin Nubli. - NSTP/File pic



Serious issues or not, national women's chief coach Nasihin Nubli has never failed to answer any questions posed to him.





But yesterday he cut an apologetic figure.



"Sorry, I can't take any questions from you until you get clearance from the NSC (National Sports Council) hockey liaison officer," said the former Olympian who is entrusted to chart Malaysian women's hockey fortunes.



A call to the NSC hockey and rugby liaison officer Rabiatul Adawiyah, a former national hockey player herself, revealed that to interview any hockey players or coaches, one must submit questions to her first.



"I will then forward the questions to the NSC PRO (public relations officer) and if your questions are OK, you can then call Nasihin," said Rabiatul.



The Timesport questions were forwarded to her and after getting clearance from the NSC PRO, only then can Nasihin be contacted for this phone-interview.



All these "barriers" were put up after the team went into quarantine-mode at their training camp in Bukit Jalil.



"I'm so sorry you had to go through the hassle just to ask about the team.



"My apologies again," said Nasihin when called again after the red tape runaround.



It's not Nasihin's fault, but why make life difficult for sports journalists who are just doing their job and promoting the sport?



True, safety precautions have to be in place for players and officials when in training and with strict SOP on and off the pitch.



But a simple phone call to players and officials does not need such Gestapo-like treatment.



Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya have come under CMCO from Oct 14-27 following a spike in Covid-19 cases at several locations.



But the men's seniors and juniors, as well as women's national players, have been in training since Oct 5, and when the CMCO was announced, they were immediately placed under the care of NSC for centralised training and housed at the Bukit Jalil hostel.



So now, the players "belong" to the NSC and are under their total care and control.



While it is good that the SOP on Covid-19 is followed to the letter, controlling news flow, especially sports, is really going to the extreme, even for a pandemic.



After all, the virus can't travel through the phone and infect you.



New Straits Times