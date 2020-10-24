By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj



To camp or not to camp? That's the nagging question on Malaysian national men's hockey coach Arul Selvaraj's mind right now.





And the dilemma can only be answered after Oct 27, and that too if the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) is over, and not extended.



"Right now we are in camp and training as usual. All the players and officials are in good health and there are no problems.



"However, I am not sure what will happen after the MCO ends on Oct 27 and I will have to plan accordingly after that.



"The players in camp will be shortlisted from 37 to 25 at the end of the month and after that, it's up to the management on what to do with them next."



Arul has not made up his mind whether the players should remain in camp or go back to their families after the final training squad is named.



"I have not decided on keeping them in camp or releasing the players to go back to their families.



"The MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) and NSC (National Sports Council) will have the final say on this matter because these are not normal times, but a global pandemic threatening not only sports but lives as well," said Arul.



The men's seniors and juniors, as well as the women's teams, have been in centralised training since Oct 5 and all three squads will be trimmed to manageable size at the end of the month.



"There are no tournaments slated for this year, and for the senior men, they only have the ACT (Asian Champions Trophy) in March to train for.



"So, to camp or not to camp will be decided after Oct 27 with help from the NSC and other government regulatory bodies," said Arul.



The men's ACT is on March 11-19 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



