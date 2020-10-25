By Mike Shiers





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisville field hockey team scored the game-winning goal with nine seconds remaining in the match, and the undefeated Cardinals held off Virginia 2-1 on Saturday.





Louisville’s Madison Walsh scored the game-winner on a breakway, following a Cavaliers’ turnover.



After a scoreless first half, the Cardinals got on the board first, with a goal by Mercedes Pastor in the 3rd quarter.



Virginia got the equalizer in the 4th, when Anneloes Knol passed the ball in front of the goal, and Laura Janssen chipped it past the keeper.



UVA goalie Lauren Hausheer made six saves in net, as Cards outshot the Cavs 10-8.



Virginia (3-5, 2-2 ACC) will play its regular season finale next Saturday at Duke.



