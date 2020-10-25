



Surbiton suffered their first defeat of the season, losing out 1-0 to hosts Oxted in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday evening.





Tim Guise-Brown’s 49th minute goal from a penalty corner proved the only goal of a tense game, the result of which gives Oxted their second win of the season.



Elsewhere a last minute strike from Louis Gittens helped East Grinstead salvage a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw with visitors Beeston.



Beeston led three-nil after 22 minutes with Chris Proctor scoring twice from open play in the first eight minutes, and Henry Croft’s goal put them in the driving seat.



Joe Naughalty pulled one back on the stroke of half time from a penalty corner, and after he had done the same again on 61 minutes, Gittens’ goal ensured the spoils were shared.



Wimbledon got the better of plucky visitors the University of Durham, eventually running out 6-4 winners after an entertaining match.



Eddie Way got Wimbledon off the mark after three minutes, only for Ross Vides to level four minutes later for Durham and give his side the lead with a second field goal on 14 minutes.



But Wimbledon hit back with goals from Jack Turner, Ben Tibble, Ben Francis (2) and another from Way to lead 6-2 heading into the final few minutes.



Matthew Dobbison scored on 67 minutes for the University of Durham and Vides completed his hat-trick in the last few moments, but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.



Holcombe got the better of visitors Hampstead & Westminster, winning 3-2.



Nick Bandurak’s first goal put Holcombe ahead on 12 minutes, and his second goal on 46 minutes put the home side two-nil ahead.



Joe Sharp pulled one back for Hampstead & Westminster, but Tom O’Keeffe restored their two-goal advantage a minute later. Sam French scored for Hampstead on 58 minutes, but Holcombe held out for the victory.



Division One North



Trailing two-nil at half time, Deeside Ramblers battled back to win 5-4 over hosts Olton & West Warwicks and secure their first win in Division One North.



Olton were 2-0 up through goals from Joseph Paul and Harry Lankfer but Paul Kroeze pulled one back for Deeside in the 46th minute.



The two sides then traded goals until Warwick Ryan-Beswick won the game for Deeside at the death with his second of the match.



A first half penalty stroke from Conor Williamson was enough for the University of Nottingham against the City of Peterborough.



Division One South



Division One South leaders Teddington dropped their first points of the season when they were held to a 2-2 draw at bottom of the table Havant.



After Jamie Rawlings’ early strike for Havant Teddington went into a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Ed Greaves and Kyle White. However, Eryk Bembenek pulled the home side level with a 43rd minute field goal.



There was also a tense draw between Brighton & Hove and visitors Sevenoaks.



Brighton raced into a two-nil lead with Adam Flett converting penalty strokes on three and five minutes, but Tim Warrington halved the deficit with Sevenoaks’ first goal on 24 minutes.



Ben Allberry’s 32nd minute goal levelled the scores briefly, but Sam Rose made it 3-2 to Brighton just before half time.



Ben Cooke’s 44th minute goal put Brighton 4-2 ahead, but Allberry added a second and Andrew Ross scored on 67 minutes to ensure Sevenoaks took a point.



Elsewhere Old Cranleighans were 2-1 winners over Reading, while Team Bath Buccaneers and Southgate finished 1-1.



And in the day’s late match Oxford Hawks ran out 4-3 winners over Canterbury.



Conference North



There was only one game played in the Conference North but it proved to be a cracker with Barford Tigers coming back from 4-0 down to beat Belper 5-4.



Dan Legg put Belper a goal up in the first minute of the game and goals from Matthew Dear, Jake Read and Edward Stanhope made it 4-0 after just 22 minutes.



But Abu Saahil sparked the fightback for Tigers just before half time and after the restart, Mark Ganly pulled another back immediately.



Franco Ramponi hit a brace to level the scores and with three minutes left on the clock, William Hewer found the winner.



Conference West



Tom Brooks scored a hat-trick in nine minutes as Isca came from behind to beat Chichester 6-3 for only their second win of the season in the Conference West.



Cuthbert Shepherd also made a telling contribution with two goals.



The University of Bristol dropped their first points of the season but still top the table after a 1-1 draw with Harborne.



Jack Dinnie hit a double as Ashmoor beat Cheltenham 3-0 and Plymouth Marjon beat Fareham 2-1 away from home.



Conference East



Wapping are the only unbeaten team in the Conference East table after beating rivals London Edwardians 8-1 with two goals each from Michael Batstone and Jonny Verity helping them to victory.



Elsewhere Richmond are second after a 5-0 win at Harleston Magpies, Muhammad Irfan scoring a hat-trick along the way.



Spencer were also 5-0 winners over visitors Bromley & Beckenham, while Old Loughtonians won 2-1 at London Wayfarers and West Herts beat St Albans 3-0.



RESULTS



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 24 October 2020):



Premier Division: East Grinstead 3, Beeston 3; Wimbledon 6, Univ of Durham 4; Holcombe 3, Hampstead & Westminster 2; Oxted 1, Surbiton 0.



Division One North: City of Peterborough 0, University of Nottingham 1; Olton & West Warwicks 4, Deeside Ramblers 5.



Division One South: Old Cranleighans 2, Reading 1; Havant 2, Teddington 2; Team Bath Buccaneers 1, Southgate 1; Brighton & Hove 4, Sevenoaks 4; Oxford Hawks 4, Canterbury 3.



Conference North: Barford Tigers 5, Belper 4.



Conference West: Ashmoor 3, Cheltenham 0; University of Bristol 1, Harborne 1; Fareham 1, Plymouth Marjon 2; Isca 6, Chichester 3.



Conference East: London Wayfarers 1, Old Loughtonians 2; Harleston Magpies 0, Richmond 5; Spencer 5, Bromley & Beckenham 0; West Herts 3, St Albans 0; Wapping 8, London Edwardians 1.



England Hockey Board Media release