Belgian hockey competition temporarily shuts down



The Belgians fears were realised when the call came that the Audi Hockey League for the World & European Champions is to grinds to a halt- at least for adults – due to the increase in the number of corona infections. This week, the sports protocol was further examined and it became clear during a press conference on Friday morning that all amateur sports will also be cancelled in Belgium, for the time being until 19 November.





The professional sports competitions will continue, but without an audience. Just like in the Netherlands, it was unclear what the highest Belgian competition would fall under. It is now known that the Top Hockey League will not take place for the time being.



Belgium will play against Great Britain and the Netherlands for the FIH Pro League at the end of next week. It is not yet clear whether those international matches will go ahead as planned.



