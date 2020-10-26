



On game week two of the conference competitions, in Midland Dundee Wanderers took the women`s accolade with a 3-2 win over Grove Menzieshill in the Tayside derby, but in the men`s Luke Cranney`s four goals was the highlight in Grove Menzieshill`s win over FMGM Monarchs. While in the North Ellon recorded their first triumph of the season and former Scotland striker Nikki Kidd bagged a brace in the process.





Dundee Wanderers came from behind for a 3-2 win over Tayside rivals Grove Menzieshill in the opening game of the women`s Midland Conference at Dawson Park.



A back post touch-in by newcomer Tess Warby put Wanderers in front in the opening exchanges. But Grove Menzieshill retaliated, Sam Sangster levelled at a penalty corner, then teenager Ciara Forgie`s shot from the top of the circle gave her side a 2-1 lead at the interval.



A brilliant diving deflection at the near post by Hannah Young brought Wanderers level in the second half. The winner was an opportunist move by former Scotland stalwart Vikki Bunce, she picked up the ball from a Grove Menzieshill defender, moved into the circle and found the net from a narrow angle for the winner.



Niall Joss, Grove Menzieshill`s manager, reflected: “It was a good, pretty even game, so a great learning experience for our team.



“They held their own for long periods, but were just a little naive when playing against experienced internationalists such as Vikki Bunce and Katie Robertson.”



Joss then paid tribute to keeper Lucy Camlin who he said was “excellent.”



Ellon fulfilled captain Louise Gordon`s optimism with a hard-fought 3-2 win over second division Granite City Wanderers at Meadows Sports Centre.



It was the home side who took the early initiative with an opening goal from Abby Wilson. Ellon moved into a three goal lead with two further strikes from Nikki Kidd. Granite City retaliated in the final quarter and reduced the lead to one with two late goals, but Ellon held on for the three points.



Gordon`s only comment at the end was “a brilliant game, delighted with the result.”



Ellon men didn’t have the same success this time round as they were defeated 5-1 by Granite City Wanderers.





Photo by Martin Boag



Grove Menzieshill moved to the top of the Midland Conference league with a convincing 6-1 victory over FMGM Monarchs. Grove Menzieshill were 3-1 up at the interval, Luke Cranney had scored twice while William Evans got the other with Callum Boag netting a consolation for Monarchs. Grove Menzieshill added three more in the second half, Cranney got another two while Chris McFadden added a penalty corner strike to the tally.



Meanwhile at Dalnacraig Dundee Wanderers new coach Benny Gibson Jr recorded the first success of his tenure with a convincing 6-2 victory over Perthshire. Kennedy Gibb score twice while the other goals came from Euan Borland, Bobby Ralph, Frank Mulgrew and Sean Dowie at a penalty.



Scottish Hockey Union media release