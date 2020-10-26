



Nicola White snatched victory for Hampstead & Westminster as they took a 1-0 win at rivals Holcombe in the Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





With the clock running down, it looked like time had run out for the visitors to claim their third win of the campaign.



But White latched on to a penalty corner in the 67th minute, driving her shot into the net to snatch the win.



The result keeps Hampstead in the top four and adversely, the defeat leaves Holcombe fourth from bottom.



Two goals from Sophie Bray helped East Grinstead take a 3-2 win as they hosted the University of Birmingham.



Jess Denniff put East Grinstead ahead after 11 minutes and Bray doubled their advantage just five minutes later.



Millie Atwell gave the visitors hope in the 45th minute, but just three minutes later Bray bagged her second to make it 3-1. Coca Hall scored what proved to be a consolation for Birmingham on 67 minutes.



Undefeated East Grinstead top the table with the University of Birmingham still searching for their first win.



A Phoebe Nixon strike just after the half hour mark was the difference as second-placed Wimbledon secured a 1-0 win on the road at Beeston.



Division One South



Reading hold top spot in Division One South after Jo Ellis scored a late winner in a closely-contested 1-0 win over Harleston Magpies.



The Magpies looked on target to take a share of the spoils until Ellis struck in the 64th minute.



Sevenoaks are just one point behind Reading in second, they beat Trojans 2-0 at home with Lily Elliott and Sophie Maunder striking in the first half.



Canterbury occupy third place in the standings after a 1-1 draw at home to Surbiton’s Seconds.



Hannah Denison gave Surbiton the lead but Anna Baker earned a point for her side with a goal in the 55th minute.



Wimbledon Seconds continued their push up the table with a 2-2 draw at home to Slough.



They led 2-1 through goals from Sophie Shakespeare and Sam Smith but couldn’t hold on for all three points with Lizzy Totten’s goal levelling things up.



Division One North



The University of Durham came out on top in an eight-goal thriller in Division One North on Sunday.



They beat Olton & West Warwicks 6-2 after racing into a 4-0 half time lead. Katie Brough led the scoring with a brace.



Leicester City made it four wins from five as goals from Jeorgia Carr, Zoe Norton, Katie Long and Alice Page helped them to a resounding 4-0 win over Belper.



A Lizzy Pocknell brace for Stourport kept them at the top of the table, beating Ben Rhydding 2-1.



Gloucester City left it late but Megan Brazil’s 70th minute winner saw them beat the University of Nottingham 1-0.



Conference West



Sutton Coldfield still lead the Conference West table despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home by Team Bath Buccaneers.



The hosts led at half time after Laura Groves’ first half penalty corner goal, and they doubled their lead through Sophie Davies shortly after half time.



But Sophie Byrne and Flora Brett goals levelled for Team Bath.



Clifton Robinsons Seconds are second in the table after a 3-0 home win over Basingstoke with Holly Savage scoring two and Abi Porter one.



Cheltenham and Oxford Hawks shared the points after an entertaining 3-3 draw.



Charlotte Roberts, Philly Roberts and Emily Hobbs were on target for Cheltenham with Rachel Moore, Claire Werlinger and Kate Lowe replying for Hawks.



An Emma Allroggen penalty stroke five minutes from time rescued a point for the University of Birmingham’s second team as they drew 2-2 at Exe and Bristol Firebrands won 2-1 against Oxford University.



Conference East



Canterbury Seconds led twice at high-flying Southgate, but they are still looking for their first point after losing out 4-3 in the Conference East clash.



Canterbury got off to a perfect start with Dominique Masters slotting home in the very first minute to give them the lead. After Southgate had levelled through Lucy Sheffield, Alice Brett’s 17th minute goal gave the visitors the lead again.



Milly Berndes-Cade and Masters traded goals as the game looked to be heading for a draw, until Scarlett Spavin’s last minute strike gave Southgate all the points.



Only three points separate the top four teams but it’s Barnes who top the table after a 2-0 defeat of Chelmsford with goals from Charlie Bowman and Aleesa Ferguson.



Elsewhere, East London beat Hampstead & Westminster Seconds 4-1, Bromley & Beckenham beat Horsham 4-2 and St Albans played out a 1-1 draw with Bedford.



RESULTS



Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 24 October 2020):



Premier Division: Holcombe 0, Hampstead & Westminster 1; East Grinstead 3, University of Birmingham 2; Beeston 0, Wimbledon 1.



Division One South: Wimbledon 2s 2, Slough 2; Canterbury 2s 1, Surbiton 2s 1.



Conference East: Bromley & Beckenham 4, Horsham 2.



Women’s Hockey League (Sun, 25 October 2020):



Division One South: Reading 1, Harleston Magpies 0; Sevenoaks 2, Trojans 0.



Division One North: University of Durham 6, Olton & West Warwicks 2; Ben Rhydding 1, Stourport 2; University of Nottingham 0, Gloucester City 1; Belper 0, Leicester City 4.



Conference West: Sutton Coldfield 2, Team Bath Buccaneers 2; Bristol Firebrands 2, Oxford University 1; Cheltenham 3, Oxford Hawks 3; Clifton Robinsons 2s 3, Basingstoke 0; Exe 2, University of Birmingham 2s 2.



Conference East: Southgate 4, Canterbury 3; Chelmsford 0, Barnes 2; St Albans 1, Bedford 1; East London 4, Hampstead & Westminster 1.



England Hockey Board Media release