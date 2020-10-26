By Jugjet Singh





THE National Sports Council (NSC) have clarified that journalists do not need to submit questions to them for approval before conducting interviews with hockey coaches and players.





NSC director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said: "We welcome journalists who want to ask coaches and players sports-related questions. They do not need to submit questions to us for vetting.



"There was some miscommunication on Friday, which led to this confusion. However, let us know in advance so that we can arrange matters if there is a need to interview face-to-face, which is our only concern.



"This is because we want to follow the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).



"Phone interviews are not an issue as we also understand that journalists want to know what is the latest from coaches.



"But on Covid-19 matters, the NSC would like to advise more discretion from all parties as we want the right news to be published," said Shapawi.



On Friday, Timesport was given the runaround by several NSC officials for an approval to interview national women's coach Nasihin Nubli.



Nasihan had informed the journalist to get NSC's approval when contacted.



The questions from the journalist were vetted by the NSC.



Safety precautions have been in place for players and officials in camp since Oct 5, and they follow strict SOPs on and off the pitch.



Face-to-face interviews were allowed by the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) when national training camps resumed after the government eased Covid-19 related restrictions.



However, when the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) was enforced in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya on Oct 14, journalists were barred from training grounds but not phone interviews.



The trainees are currently under the care of the NSC for centralised training and housed at their hostel in Bukit Jalil.



