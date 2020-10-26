By Jugjet Singh





National women’s coach Nasihin Nubli. Bernama pic



NATIONAL women's coach Nasihin Nubli is in no hurry to axe players from his training squad.





Nasihin has given his 30-member squad until the end of the year to prove themselves before he drops five players.



His decision is rather surprising as men's coach Arul Selvaraj is only giving his 37 trainees a month to shine in training. He will trim his squad to 25 players by the end of the month or early next month.



"Yes, Arul will come up with his final list soon. My plan was also to do the same.



"But because of the Conditional Movement Control Order and studies, five of my players have not joined training.



"And to be fair, I am giving the entire squad until the end of the year to prove themselves," said Nasihin.



The five are Norasfarina Ishafiqa Isyahiddun (SSTMI), Dayang Nuramirah Abg Mahadani (SSTMI), Siti Zulaikha Husain (SSTMI), Iren Hussain (Sabah) and Nur Hazlinda Zainal Abidin (Negri Sembilan).



"I have time on my side as there are no local and international assignments left this year," said Nasihin, whose main task is to prepare a strong team for the 2026 Asian Games.



