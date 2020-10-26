By T. AVINESHWARAN





Leadership material: Police officer Razie Rahim (centre) is expected to be named skipper to replace Mohd Sukri Mutalib, who has not been called up to the national training squad.



PETALING JAYA: Old-timer Razie Rahim is the frontrunner to become the captain of the Malaysian hockey team. The 33-year-old midfielder is responsible, has good interpersonal and communication skills and even calm in challenging situations.





In fact, as a police officer, these credentials are second nature to him.



The spot as the team skipper is vacant in the absence of former captain Mohd Sukri Mutalib. He has not been included in the current 37-member training squad under coach S. Arul Selvaraj and Razie seems like the obvious choice for the skipper’s armband.



Arul has not discussed the captaincy with his assistant Mohd Amin Rahim, manager Datuk Mirnawan Nawawi and Malaysian Hockey Confederation’s (MHC) management committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Najmi Abdul Razak but says he is impressed by Razie’s dedication.



“There’s leadership in Razie. As a senior player or because he is a police officer, he is taking charge of the team. I am very happy, ” said Arul.



“Even though we have not selected anyone, he is beginning to take responsibility in our group chats and also on the field.



“It’s not just the way he communicates but from his performance in training and sparring matches, I can see he is pushing to the maximum and setting an example to others.”



Razie is one of the top players around – thanks to his ability to marshal the defence and also his prowess in penalty corners.



This year Razie scored 14 goals for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) and in the Razak Cup, he scored 10 goals for Police.



Since making his national debut in 2006, Razie has amassed more than 250 caps and won two Asian Games silver medal in 2010 and 2018. He also helped Malaysia finished third four times (2011,2012,2013 and 2016) in the Asian Champions Trophy.



The Malaysian hockey team are preparing for the Asian Champions Trophy which will be held in March next year.



The centralised camp is held under strict protocols due to the conditional movement control order in the Klang Valley which is scheduled to end tomorrow.



The team will be trimmed down to the final squad of 25 by next month.



The Star of Malaysia