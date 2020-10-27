

Anna Hadley. Photo credit: Andy Hadley



They say good things come to those who wait. This could not be more true for Anna Hadley, who has finally been able to pick up a stick again for the first time since a life changing moment in 2017.





Back in April 2019 England Hockey wrote a piece on how Anna was planning on taking part in the Worcester Hearty Walk to raise money for the British Heart Foundation. This was because two years previously she had collapsed at school and subsequently been diagnosed with with the rare heart disease Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, which can only be cured by a having a transplant.



Back in February 2020, Anna finally received the gift of her life – a donated heart. Determined to resume a normal life as quickly as possible, within just two weeks of the surgery she was back at home and before too long was able to pick up a stick for the first time in three years.



Inspired by some of her Great Britain heroes such as Alex Danson, Shona McCallin and Sam Ward to keep on going despite the tough times, Anna admitted after her first training session that she ‘had completely forgotten just how nice it was to take off sweaty shinpads.’



An incredible young woman with amazing spirit, England Hockey cannot wait to see how Anna continues to progress on her hockey journey.



England Hockey Board Media release