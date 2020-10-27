



Brooke and Emma DeBerdine are both fierce competitors, stellar students and accomplished athletes. But the Millersville, Pa. natives get to share something special in their time as Terps - a sisterly bond.





3 Big Ten Titles - Both DeBerdine sisters started in all 21 games for the Terrapins last year in their Big Ten championship season. Brooke helped the Terps to the 2018 Big Ten regular season and tournament titles. This past season, both Brooke and Emma earned NFHCA All-Mid Atlantic Region honors. Emma was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and earned NFHCA All-America honors as well.



6 Academic Honors - Brooke, a senior, is a supply chain management major and Emma, a sophomore, is undecided. Both were named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s National Academic Squad.



“Academics are very important to our family. We were raised that school comes before everything else, and both of us have continued that into college.” - Emma



10 years - Brooke and Emma have competed in the U.S. National Team system for a combined 10 years and are both currently on the U.S. Under-21 Women's National Team. They started on the U.S. Under-17 Team at age 16.



“We are extremely competitive so we pushed each other a lot especially with the conditioning going into the season. I was definitely in my best shape when having Emma training with me everyday! But overall the first year was awesome - I remember after the first scrimmage when we got to wear our jerseys and seeing our family after and getting a picture all together. It is just so cool to be able to do it together and I am so thankful for my family supporting getting us to that day.” - Brooke



108 miles - Driven by their parents, Mike and Debra, who make the drive to College Park from Millersville, Pa. for every game.



Content courtesy of ONE MARYLAND Magazine



USFHA media release