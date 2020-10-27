



Surbiton suffered their first defeat of the season, losing out 1-0 to hosts Oxted in the English men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday, the first time they had been held scoreless in six seasons.





Tim Guise-Brown’s 49th minute goal from a penalty corner proved the only goal of a tense game, the result of which gives Oxted their second win of the season.



Elsewherel, Holcombe got the better of visitors Hampstead & Westminster, winning 3-2. Nick Bandurak (pictured) scored the first goal to put Holcombe ahead on 12 minutes, and his second goal on 46 minutes put the home side two-nil ahead.



Joe Sharp pulled one back for Hampstead & Westminster, but Tom O’Keeffe restored their two-goal advantage a minute later. Sam French scored for Hampstead on 58 minutes, but Holcombe held out for the victory.



A last minute strike from Louis Gittens helped East Grinstead salvage a point from a thrilling 3-3 draw with visitors Beeston.



Beeston led three-nil after 22 minutes with Chris Proctor scoring twice from open play in the first eight minutes, and Henry Croft’s goal put them in the driving seat.



Joe Naughalty pulled one back on the stroke of half time from a penalty corner, and after he had done the same again on 61 minutes, Gittens’ goal ensured the spoils were shared.



Wimbledon got the better of visitors the University of Durham, eventually running out 6-4 winners after an entertaining match.



In the women’s league, Nicola White snatched victory for Hampstead & Westminster as they took a 1-0 win at rivals Holcombe.



With the clock running down, it looked like time had run out for the visitors to claim their third win of the campaign. But White latched on to a penalty corner in the 67th minute, driving her shot into the net to snatch the win.



The result keeps Hampstead in the top four and adversely, the defeat leaves Holcombe fourth from bottom.



Two goals from Sophie Bray helped East Grinstead take a 3-2 win as they hosted the University of Birmingham.



Undefeated East Grinstead top the table with the University of Birmingham still searching for their first win.



A Phoebe Nixon strike just after the half hour mark was the difference as second-placed Wimbledon secured a 1-0 win on the road at Beeston.



Euro Hockey League media release