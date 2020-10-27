



Racing Club de France moved nine points clear in the French men’s top tier with a 4-2 derby win over Stade Français in the battle between two of the country’s most decorated clubs.





Between them, they have shared 46 titles with Stade just ahead on 24 but they succumbed to second half goals from Celestin Duchesne and Benjamin Lahaut.



Half-time ended 2-2 with Elliott Krymer striking twice for Stade, either side of goals from Niko Martin-Brisac and Adrien Coffigniez. But Racing took the second half initiative and, 15 minutes from the end, Duchesne fired home a magnificent backhand shot before Lahaut clinched the ponts, latching onto a long pass.



That made it seven wins from seven and well clear of the chasers. Saint Germain are next best on 12 points from six games following a 3-1 win in Antibes with Pol Parilla scoring on the double with William-Ike Jeammot getting the other.



Lille are in third, a point back, courtesy of a 3-0 success over Paris Jean-Bouin. Three other fixtures scheduled for this weekend were postponed.



