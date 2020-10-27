

David Hacker and Martin Schouten



Following the appointment of Danny Newcombe as Wales Men’s Head Coach in early August, activity has been taking place in the background to ensure the future ambitions of the squad are achieved.





Hockey Wales is delighted to announce that the coaching set-up is now complete with Martin Schouten appointed in the role of Senior Men’s Assistant Coach / U21s Head Coach and David Hacker as Senior Men’s Assistant Coach.



South African born Schouten got into coaching very early working with junior squads from the age of 17. From there it progressed quickly and soon coaching became a priority in his life.



He has undertaken most of his recent coaching roles in his home country with notable positions including Assistant Coach of the Maties Men's 1st Team (Stellenbosch Uni) and Head of Boys Hockey at Parel Vallei High School.



2019/20 saw his first-year coaching in the UK where he was involved with the Teddington Men's Team as well as running the St Mary's University Men's hockey program.



Having recently moved to Reading, he has now taken on a role as one of the Men's performance Coaches at the town’s hockey club, and the Head Performance Coach at Reading University (Men & Women).



Talking about his recent appointment with Hockey Wales Martin explained,



“I am very excited about the prospect of helping shape some of Hockey Wales' future stars in the capacity as u21 Head Coach. It is my ambition is to give the u21 program a lot of love and care in the years to come.



“I also look forward to adding as much value as possible to the Senior Men's program and personally learning and improving along the way.”



The other new member of the coaching set up is Olympian and previous captain of Wales, David Hacker.



Having already coached within the Welsh structure back in 2002 for the Commonwealth Games in Manchester, Hacker joins in the role of Senior Mens Assistant Coach with a good understanding of the position and the opportunity it presents,



“Having the opportunity to support Danny Newcombe and use my experiences to help develop the talented crop of players that Wales has is something that is extremely exciting and motivating.



“The team have all the credentials to move to the next level both on the European and World stage.”



His experience on the pitch, combined with the years spent coaching as a Physical Education Teacher, followed by his current role as Director of Sport at King Edward’s school, Bath, provides great experience that has allowed his career to go full circle to take up the reins with Wales once again.



Recently appointed Head Coach, Danny Newcombe, is looking forward to working with the new set up and views the appointments in line with the groups ambition,



"We are very pleased to confirm our assistant coach appointments. Both David and Martin are fantastic coaches and people who will add huge value to the group.



“I am confident we have the knowledge, skill, and balance within the coaching and management team to build on our recent success and take the group to the next level.



“I would like to congratulate both David and Martin on their appointments and we look forward to welcoming them into our group."



Hockey Wales media release