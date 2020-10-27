



Bengaluru: Indian junior team captain aims to get senior India colours even as she understands how difficult it is considering the fact that the current senior team is so strong.





“It is always a dream for any player to represent India at senior level. That is my ultimate dream too. But to get there one really has to prove herself. The current senior outfit is very strong, experienced and built on grit. They have made great progress in this Olympic cycle.”



However this has not deterred her from her focus. Thoudam feels she can graduate to the next level with a good show in the present team. She actually led Indian colts for a 3-Nation Cup in Australia early this year.



“The current Junior Women’s Core Group too has talented players who have shown potential and there is healthy competition amongst us to make the Senior cut. However, I am just focused on improving my own individual game at the moment and I am also focused on contributing to the Junior India Team. This is a very crucial year for us as we prepare for the Junior Women Asia Cup.”



“We got good international exposure with regular events abroad, this has really helped in gaining confidence. Playing in countries like Australia against home team is never easy but we have done well in the past and that confidence from victorious outing will surely help us do well in our future campaigns.”



Suman is presently training along with other juniors in the ongoing national camp in the SAI, Bengaluru. She is happy the practice session has started after all.



“We have not trained in over 6 months and now after two weeks quarantine, we have begun regular activities with sessions on the field, in the gym and our focus is now on strength training and conditioning before we take-up the high intensity work load. We are lucky to be in an ongoing National Program despite the challenges due to the pandemic and we want to make full use of this opportunity.”



