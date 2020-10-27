Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

FIH Pro League - 27 October 2020

Published on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 17
View Comments

2020 FIH Pro League (Men)
19:00 (GMT +1)     NED - GBR     RR     -     Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

 2020 FIH Pro League (Women)
16:30 (GMT +1)    NED - GBR     RR     -     Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Pool Standings

Men's Pool standings

RTeamGPWWDDLDLGDP
1 Belgium 8 5 1 0 1 1 13 18
2 Australia 8 3 1 0 3 1 7 14
3 Netherlands 6 2 2 0 1 1 0 11
4 India 6 2 2 0 0 2 2 10
5 Argentina 8 2 1 0 2 3 -2 10
6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 0 5 -10 8
7 Spain 8 2 0 0 1 5 -8 7
8 Germany 4 1 2 0 0 1 -1 7
9 Great Britain 4 1 0 0 2 1 -1 5

  Women's Pool standings

RTeamGPWWDLDLGDP
1 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 11 17
2 Netherlands 5 4 0 0 1 14 15
3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 5 14
4 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 -3 9
5 Germany 2 2 0 0 0 4 6
6 Belgium 6 1 1 1 3 -6 6
7 Great Britain 4 1 1 0 1 2 5
8 China 2 0 0 0 2 -5 0
9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 -22 0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.