(Not strictly Field Hockey but an essential resource to all sports)



Colorado Springs, Colorado – USA Hockey announced today it has partnered with TeachAids to utilize CrashCourse as a resource in its overall concussion education materials.





In collaboration with more than 100 medical and industry experts, TeachAids, a nonprofit leader in global education innovation, created CrashCourse to improve understanding and awareness surrounding concussions among youth athletes in all sports. The curriculum integrates state-of-the-art technology and interactive features to appeal specifically to athletes growing up in the digital native generation.



“Utilizing CrashCourse will greatly enhance our concussion education program for athletes, coaches and parents,” said Dr. Michael Stuart from the Mayo Clinic, who serves as USA Hockey’s chief medical and safety officer. “I’m proud of our on-going focus and commitment to health and safety and this is another resource that will be extremely beneficial.”



“We are proud to join forces with USA Hockey and their incredible educational services to increase the knowledge and understanding around concussions,” said Dr. Piya Sorca, chief executive officer of TeachAids. “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with their leadership team.”



USA Hockey will utilize multiple avenues to distribute CrashCourse content, including online at USAHockey.com.



“The CrashCourse products are a great fit to complement our existing concussion education offerings,” said Kevin Margarucci, manager of player safety for USA Hockey. “We’ll be implementing the curriculum throughout our programs.”



About USA Hockey



USA Hockey, established on October 29, 1937, and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, provides the foundation for the sport of ice hockey in America; helps young people



become leaders, sometimes Olympic heroes; and connects the game at every level while promoting a lifelong love of the sport. USA Hockey is more than a million strong, including players, coaches, officials and volunteers that span all 50 states. The National Governing Body for the sport in the United States, USA Hockey has important partnerships with the NHL, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation. For more information, visit USAHockey.com or follow us on social media using @usahockey.



About CrashCourse by TeachAids



TeachAids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social venture that creates breakthrough software addressing numerous persistent problems in health education around the world, including HIV/AIDS, concussion, and COVID-19 education. CrashCourse is the second free health education program launched by TeachAids in collaboration with Stanford University, following the global success of its award-winning HIV/AIDS interactive software, which is used in 82 countries around the world. For more information on TeachAids visit TeachAids.org or follow us on Twitter @TeachAids, Facebook @TeachAids, YouTube at TeachAids, and Instagram at @teachaids.



Media Contact for USA Hockey



Dave Fischer

+01 (719) 684-5940 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Media Contact for TeachAids



Michelle Kafka

+01 (407) 603-5716 This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Teachaids media release