

Anthony Crummy has been appointed Hockey New Zealand's new chief executive. Nicholas Boyack/Stuff



Vastly experienced sports and major events executive Anthony Crummy has been announced as the new boss of troubled Hockey New Zealand.





Crummy, who starts in the role in mid-January, was New Zealand Cricket’s deputy chief executive, as well as holding senior positions in both Cricket World Cup 2015 and Rugby World Cup 2011. Prior to that he held senior strategy and financial roles in the commercial sector.



Hockey New Zealand have endured a tumultuous time over the past two years.



Chief executive Ian Francis announced in July that he was stepping down in October. Francis, who had been in the role for more than four years, was due to stand down earlier in the year, but was asked to stay on by the Hockey NZ board to manage the sport through the initial challenges of Covid-19.





Concerns about the environment in the Black Sticks women's hockey team has been a major issue in recent years. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



In September, Stuff revealed complaints and an exodus of female support staff at Hockey NZ. Complaints about the environment started in August 2019. Later that year support staff raised concerns with Francis and former high performance director Paul MacKinnon.



A review was undertaken by Maria Dew in late 2018, addressing concerns about the negative environment within the Black Sticks women’s programme and player welfare issues. It was released in 2019 and resulted in Black Sticks women's coach Mark Hager’s departure as coach after a long and successful tenure.



Dew allegedly found 24 of 33 (70 per cent of players interviewed) current and past players she interviewed had "serious concerns" about a "negative environment".



Hager left the Black Sticks in January 2019 amid controversy after accidentally sending an email critical of some Black Sticks players to all the players, rather than just the support staff member he intended.



In July 2020, Black Sticks women's assistant and former national team player Katie Glynn stepped down as assistant coach to join Hager in the same role with the Great Britain women’s team.





Former Black Sticks women's coach Mark Hager left his post under controversial circumstances in January 2019. Christopher Lee/Getty Images



Hockey NZ chair Mike Bignell said Crummy brought vast sports management experience and a track record of building high-performing teams.



“We are looking forward to leveraging Anthony’s expertise, not only in propelling hockey’s growth and development from the strong base built over the past decade, but also in continuing the sport’s transition to semi-professionalism.



“We were particularly impressed with the transformative work Anthony has undertaken during his time at New Zealand Cricket, including the Women and Cricket Review, and helping lead the sport’s strategic plan focused on broadening cricket’s appeal and reach across all levels of the game.”



Crummy was excited about the possibilities for hockey, both in the elite game and in building on its strong community base.



“The Black Sticks have a reputation for performing well on the world stage, and hockey is a sport where the men’s and women’s games are truly on an equal footing.



“I’m also passionate about the role sports like hockey play in New Zealand. They build stronger and more connected communities, develop healthy and independent young people, and inspire and unite the country.”





Experienced Black Sticks Brooke Neal and Gemma McCaw, left and centre, both retired from the national team this year. Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images



Bignell said the sport was preparing for the inaugural Premier Hockey League and a busy international calendar.



“There’s real excitement about our best players going head-to-head in the new Premier Hockey League, launching next month followed by probably the busiest period in the sport’s history in 2021 and 2022.”



The Black Sticks teams would compete in the annual FIH Hockey Pro League as well as the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, should it go ahead, followed by the Women’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games in 2022.



Stuff