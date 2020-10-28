



Hockey New Zealand has appointed vastly experienced sports and major events executive Anthony Crummy to lead the sport from 2021 onwards.





Crummy, who starts in his new role in mid-January, was New Zealand Cricket’s deputy chief executive as well as holding senior positions in both Cricket World Cup 2015 and Rugby World Cup 2011. Prior to that he held senior strategy and financial roles in the commercial sector.



Current Chief Executive Ian Francis announced in July that he was stepping down from the role to allow a new CE to lead the sport into its next phase.



Hockey NZ Chair Mike Bignell says Crummy brings to the role vast sports management experience and a track record of building high-performing teams.



“We are looking forward to leveraging Anthony’s expertise, not only in propelling hockey’s growth and development from the strong base built over the past decade, but also in continuing the sport’s transition to semi-professionalism.”



“We were particularly impressed with the transformative work Anthony has undertaken during his time at New Zealand Cricket, including the Women and Cricket Review, and helping lead the sport’s strategic plan focused on broadening cricket’s appeal and reach across all levels of the game.”



Crummy says he’s excited about the possibilities for hockey, both in the elite game and in building on its strong community base.



“The Black Sticks have a reputation for performing well on the world stage, and hockey is a sport where the men’s and women’s games are truly on an equal footing.



“I’m also passionate about the role sports like hockey play in New Zealand. They build stronger and more connected communities, develop healthy and independent young people, and inspire and unite the country.”



Bignell says the sport is now preparing for the inaugural Premier Hockey League and an incredibly busy international calendar.



“There’s real excitement about our best players going head-to-head in the new Premier Hockey League launching next month followed by probably the busiest period in the sport’s history in 2021 and 2022.”



The Vantage Black Sticks teams will compete in the annual FIH Hockey Pro League as well as the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 followed by the Women’s World Cup and Commonwealth Games in 2022.



Watch an interview with Antony Crummy here



Hockey New Zealand Media release