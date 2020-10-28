By Jugjet Singh



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have called off the boys and girls' National Under-14 and Under-16 Championships this year due to the worrying jump in Covid-19 cases in the country.





MHC competitions chairman Datuk Seri Aniljeet Singh said: "We have cancelled both tournaments, and furthermore, many schools are now closed due to the spike in cases."



On October 10, the MHC had also called off the Junior Hockey League (under-19 tournament) for safety reasons as well.



Negri Sembilan HA secretary P. Tamil Selvam said it is the right decision from MHC, even though players will miss an opportunity to represent their states.



"Negri were the under-14 girls' champions while our boys' team finished fourth last year.



"Many of the players from last year's Under-14 tournaments would have played in the Under-16 category this year, and there would have been a continuity of progress for them.



"However, the MHC made the right decision because it's not conducive to hold any sporting events until Covid-19 is brought under control," said Tamil.



Negri HA had started preparing their teams in February, but the virus stopped them when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced in March.



"We took both the boys and girls' teams to Perak at the end of February and played against the Gunung Rapat school teams.



"However, the teams have not trained since the MCO was enforced. It's a pity because players who are in Form Two this year will never get a chance to play in the Under-14 category again.



"But I believe everybody understands that under these trying times, it was better to call off the tournaments," Tamil added.



New Straits Times