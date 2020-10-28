



Kampong has appealed to the KNHB against the penalty for drawing up Jip Janssen, who is not eligible to play according to the association, in the game of Heren 1 against Tilburg. The league management of the hockey association penalized the Utrecht club with three points deducted and the replay of the game in the Tulp big league Heren . Kampong disagrees with that statement.





The board of the club has asked the competition management for a review of the competition measure on Tuesday, the hockey association confirms. This request is now being handled in accordance with the KNHB Internal Regulations. SV Kampong Hockey and KNHB will not make any disclosures about this procedure until there is an irrevocable decision. At that time, the KNHB will communicate this final decision, ‘the press statement reads.



With this, Kampong’s corona affair will be continued after it started in Tilburg on September 25. During half time of that game, Kampong international Jip Janssen received the message that he had been found positive after a corona test.



Disciplinary Commission



Kampong said that the test was a precautionary measure, that he had tested negative earlier in the week, and that he was not required to wait for the result under government guidelines. The KNHB is of a different opinion. The federation board brought the affair to the independent disciplinary committee . He ruled after a hearing that “Kampong has violated the Federal regulations and has damaged the reputation and interests of hockey in general”.



Kampong was also imposed the maximum fine of € 500 by the disciplinary committee, because the club had failed to report directly to the competition management that Janssen received a positive corona test result in the half-time match between Tilburg and Kampong. Kampong has previously announced that he will not appeal against that monetary penalty.



The independent disciplinary committee also stated in its decision that it is not competent to make a decision about Janssen’s playing rights. She indicated that the KNHB’s competition management must determine whether the player was eligible to play or not. The league management ruled the same day that Janssen was not eligible to play and thus punished the club with three points deducted and the replay of the game against Tilburg, which Kampong won 2-4.



