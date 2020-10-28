



Rot-Weiss Köln and Mannheimer HC’s women will round out the October phase of the German league with a top of the table clash to decide who heads up section B for the winter.





Mannheim sit in pole position after a 3-1 success against Münchner SC with goals from Nadine Kanler, Isabella Schmidt and Florencia Habif putting them three goals clear.



“We had difficulties getting into the match,” said Mannheim’s coach Nicklas Benecke. “MSC seemed more alert but the 1-0 goal was the can opener for us. After that, we had the match under control.”



He also cited a stroke of luck as the Munich club had a goal disallowed and Mannheim raced up the pitch to score their third goal to move out of sight with only Julia Mackensen’s late goal coming as a reply.



It puts them on 51 points, two clear of Rot-Weiss who got the best of UHC Hamburg 4-1. Janne Müller-Wieland put UHC in front from a corner in the 14th minute but the visitors to Hamburg bounced back with three goals in a three minute period courtesy of Camille Nobis, Paula Brux and Inma Sophia Hofmeister.



Pia Maertens scored the only goal of the second half and coach Markus Lonnes was delighted with the outcome.



“We played a very good first half. Maybe we could have scored one or two more goals. In the second half, the UHC was strong, but we also defended well. Overall, it is a deserved victory.”



Rot Weiss’s men completed their first phase of their competition in good shape with the best record of all clubs. They saw off UHC with a comfortable 7-1 success with Mink van der Weerden and Christopher Rühr scoring two goals each.



They followed up with a 4-2 win over Crefelder HTC, Rühr and Elian Mazkour getting goals either side of a double from Mats Westphal.



Euro Hockey League media release