



Lausanne, Switzerland, Cheseaux-sur Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA – With the continuing return of the FIH Hockey Pro League featuring a series of 14 matches between October 27 and November 15, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and NAGRA are providing hockey fans with even greater access to the sport with today’s launch of the website version of Watch.Hockey (https://Watch.Hockey).





In addition to the Watch.Hockey mobile app launched mid-September, which has garnered over 20,000 active users in just one month, this browser-based solution delivers a smooth and slick user experience with live matches and scores, replays, on-demand, news, statistics and more. For example, fans will have the option to watch live matches on their laptop.



Using the same account as for the mobile app, hockey fans will also see personalized recommendations such as ‘Continue Watching,’ ‘For You,’ and what is ‘Trending’ as part of the service.



As FIH’s digital ‘Home of Hockey’ builds out, this is the next exciting phase in a raft of ideas that the International Hockey Federation is implementing to bring greater visibility and growth to hockey.



For more information on NAGRA sports-as-a-service, please visit https://dtv.nagra.com/home-of-sport



