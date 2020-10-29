

Image Courtesy of Boston College Athletics



As the only conference playing field hockey this fall, the Atlantic Coast Conference's (ACC) seventh and final weekend of regular season action will have two games Friday and one game each on Saturday and Sunday. Almost all of this weekend's matchups are available to watch on the ACC Network.





The ACC Tournament will take place November 5, 6 and 6 at Duke University's Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium. Click here for more information.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30



No. 1 Louisville at No. 3 Syracuse** | 2:00 p.m. ET | Stats



To start the final stint of ACC regular season games, No. 1 Louisville (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will head to New York to take on No. 3 Syracuse (3-3, 2-2 ACC). The Cardinals and Syracuse last met in the 2019 ACC Quarterfinals, where Louisville came out the victors, 1-0.



Louisville is coming off a two-win weekend against No. 4 Virginia. On Friday, Mercedes Pastor got the scoring started for the Cardinals when she converted on a penalty stroke midway through the first quarter. Four minutes later Aimee Plumb deflected Pastor's penalty corner shot in to give Louisville a 2-0 advantage. Virginia cut the lead in half early in the second quarter when Adele Iacobucci connected on a feed from Rachel Robinson. As the third quarter opened, the Cardinals attacked early and after earning three straight penalty corners in the third minute of the quarter, Pastor's shot found the back of the cage to increase Louisville's lead to 3-1. Three minutes later, Virginia responded behind a tip in goal from Laura Janssen to make it a 3-2 game. Louisville countered with 34 seconds left to play in the third quarter when Katie Schneider sent a pass from outside the circle and Madison Walsh put it into the cage, putting the Cardinals on top 4-2. The Cards completed the scoring in the fourth quarter when Embry Imorde's pass in front of Virginia goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen found the stick of a diving Margot Lawn to give Louisville the 5-2 win. The victory also matches the best start in program history for the Cardinals and set a new Louisville record for ACC victories in a season.



On Saturday, the teams played through a scoreless first half before the Cardinals broke through with a penalty corner goal midway through the third quarter. Alli Bitting got the play started and Meghan Schneider provided the stop for Pastor who blasted it into the cage to give Louisville a 1-0 lead. Virginia responded in the fourth quarter behind a goal from Janssen to even the score at 1-1 with just over nine minutes left to play. The Cardinals were awarded three consecutive corners in the final two minutes, but Virginia's defense held strong to keep Louisville at bay. Virginia had chances as well when Louisville was issued back-to-back yellow cards. The game seemed destined for overtime but with 30 seconds left to play, the Cavaliers were awarded a 16-yard hit out of the circle and sent the ball downfield, but Louisville's Charlie van Oirschot intercepted the ball near midfield and gave it to Pastor who broke to the circle before a dishing a feed to Walsh. The forward sent the ball past Virginia's goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer to seal the win.



Syracuse did not play last weekend and will look to continue the momentum from their two game win streak. The previous weekend, the Orange played three games in four days when they faced No. 2 North Carolina for one game and No. 5 Wake Forest in back-to-back contests. Against UNC, the scoreboard remained locked at a pair of zeros for 52 minutes. While both teams were serving offsetting yellow cards in the fourth quarter, North Carolina was awarded a penalty corner, where Erin Matson scored up the middle to give the Tar Heels the 1-0 win. The Tar Heels held a 6-3 advantage in penalty corners and outshot the Orange 9 to 6. The two teams combined for just three shots on goal, two of which belonged to Syracuse.



In the first match against Wake Forest, the Demon Deacons took an early lead when Meike Lanckohr scored on a pass from Eleanor Winants in the fourth minute of the game. Two minutes later Charlotte de Vries evened the score for the Orange with an unassisted goal. The two teams held the tie through the first half with Wake Forest holding a 7 to 1 advantage over Syracuse on shots and a 4 to 0 advantage in penalty corners.



With 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Carly Bothof scored the eventual game-winning goal for Syracuse. Her initial shot was deflected by Wake Forest's goalkeeper Ally Butler but a defensive misplay by the Demon Deacons led to a scramble in front of the goal where Bothof connected to tap in the first goal of her Syracuse career.



It took an overtime period for a winner to be decided in the second game. Wake Forest controlled the first quarter of play outshooting the Orange 10 to 0 but Orange goalkeeper Syd Taylor was dominant, turning away a career-high five saves as Syracuse's starting goalkeeper. The Orange defense came up clutch to end the first quarter, stopping the Demon Deacons on three-straight penalty corners in the final minute of play to keep Wake Forest off the scoreboard. The Orange momentum picked up as the game continued but neither team was able to score through the first half.



Early in the fourth quarter Wake Forest pulled ahead when Nat Friedman scored for a 1-0 lead. As time dwindled down Syracuse Head Coach Ange Bradley pulled Taylor from goal to add an extra punch to the Syracuse attack and the plan payed off. The Orange managed to draw a penalty corner with 22 seconds to go in regulation. SJ Quigley inserted the ball to de Vries, who made a quick pass to an open Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, who fired a shot past Wake Forest's Butler to tie things at 1-1.



Syracuse dominated the overtime period and with under four minutes to play Quigley positioned herself in front of an open gap to knock in a pass from Bothof for the win. Wake Forest outshot the Orange 21 to 8 and had a 7 to 3 advantage in penalty corners in the non-conference matinee.



No. 5 Wake Forest at No. 2 North Carolina** | 4:30 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 5 Wake Forest (2-6, 1-3 ACC) will head east to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face No. 2 North Carolina (6-1, 3-1 ACC) for a Friday evening showdown. These two teams opened the ACC season back in September, where the Tar Heels got goals from three different players to claim the 3-1 win.



Wake Forest is coming off a split result weekend against No. 7 Duke. On Friday, and Demon Deacon Senior Day, the game was scoreless after the first period. The Blue Devils opened the scoring in the 20th minute on a penalty stroke converted by Lexi Davidson.The Demon Deacons answered back in the third quarter as Meike Lanckohr found the back on the net on a pass from Laia Vancells, tying the game at 1-1. Neither team could take the lead in regulation as both sides went into overtime for the second consecutive game.



Three minutes into overtime, Duke goalkeeper Piper Hampsch made a crucial save for Duke, but just over a minute later, Wake Forest's Grace Delmotte knocked in a pass from Abby Carpenter past Hampsch for the game winner. The Blue Devils outshot the Demon Deacons, 14 to 12, and took 15 corners to Wake Forest's four.



On Sunday, Duke came out aggressive in the first period, registering five shots and both of its penalty corners. The Blue Devils capitalized on their second corner opportunity in the 11th minute, as Eva Nunnink slipped the ball past the Wake Forest goalkeeper Ally Butler into the left side of the cage. Wake Forest only managed to get off three shots, with one on target, but Duke goalkeeper Hamsch was there to make the saves to keep Wake Forest off the board. Wake Forest recorded its first shot of the match off a penalty quarter in the second period, but Duke's defense blocked the chance at tying the game and held a 1-0 advantage heading into the second half.



Sprinting from one end of the field to the other, Darcy Bourne drew a penalty stroke in the 44th minute for Duke's third straight match with a stroke. Bourne buried the shot into the top left corner and expanded Duke's lead to 2-0.



The Tar Heels did not see action last weekend, as they were supposed to travel to Chestnut Hill, Mass. to face No. 6 Boston College but the match was postponed due to one positive COVID-19 test of a student-athlete on the Boston College team. The weekend before, they recorded two wins against No. 3 Syracuse and No. 7 Duke.



Against the Blue Devils, the game was back-and-forth throughout. Duke struck first, in the fourth minute of play, when Josie Varney took a pass from Alayna Burns and sent the ball into the upper right corner of the cage to put the Blue Devils up 1-0. UNC answered just 19 seconds later, on the first penalty corner opportunity of the day. With Cassie Sumfest sending a drag flick just inside the left post to tie the game at 1-1. Duke scored early in the second quarter to retake the lead. This time it was Lily Posternak on the goal, assisted by Hannah Miller. Again, the Tar Heels answered, scoring just over four minutes later on their second penalty corner of the game. Erin Matson received the ball from Sumfest and got around one defender then split two others before sending a shot into the lower left of the cage to make it 2-2 at halftime.



Tar Heel Eva Smolenaars scored back-to-back goals, one in the third quarter and again in the fourth, to give UNC a two-goal lead. In the 41st minute of play, Madison Orobono sent a ball through the circle from the right side and Smolenaars redirected it just inside the left post to give North Carolina their first lead, 3-2. Early in the fourth quarter on a break, Smolenaars got a pass from Matson at the top of the circle, spun and sent a rocket past the Duke goalkeeper Hampsch for a 4-2 advantage with 13 minutes left to play. Duke answered just under two minutes later on a penalty corner. Nunnink passed to Leah Crouse for the score, drawing the visitors within one. The dramatic tying goal came with 10 seconds on the clock, when the Blue Devils were awarded a penalty stroke. Lexi Davidson buried it to tie the game at 4-4 and send it into overtime.



The teams played through four minutes of extra time before Matson connected with Hannah Griggs for the game winner.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31



No. 4 Virginia at No. 7 Duke** | 1:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 4 Virginia (3-5, 2-2 ACC) and No. 7 Duke (1-6, 0-4 ACC) will meet for their final regular season ACC content in Durham, N.C. The last time these teams met was in the 2019 ACC Quarterfinals, where the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils 2-1, although Duke recorded a shot advantage of 20 to 4.



SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1



No. 5 Wake Forest at No. 6 Boston College** | 12:00 p.m. ET | ACCN



No. 5 Wake Forest (2-6, 1-3 ACC) will head to Chestnut Hill to take on No. 6 Boston College (0-1, 0-1 ACC) for the Eagles' first match back after a five game postponement due to a positive COVID-19 test of a student-athlete. The Demon Deacon and Eagles last played in the 2019 ACC Quarterfinals, where it was Boston College who claimed a 2-0 win.



Boston College has only played one contest of the ACC regular season matches after a student-athlete on the team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a five-game postponement. The Eagles season opener was on the road against Louisville. The Cardinals scored first on a penalty corner through Megan Schneider before Eagle Elizabeth Warner tied it late in the first half. She found a loose ball in the circle, spun around a defender and put the ball in the back of the net. The game remained tied for about 15 more minutes until Louisville took the lead off a penalty corner rebound goal from Charlie van Oirschot. Boston College had a handful of chances to tie it late, winning three penalty corners in the final five minutes, but couldn't capitalize. The match saw the Eagles fight and claw to stay in, as they were out-shot 19 to 4, while the Cardinals had nine penalty corners on the day to Boston College's four.



USFHA media release