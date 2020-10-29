2020 FIH Pro League (Men)



19:00 (GMT +1) NED - GBR RR - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen



2020 FIH Pro League (Women)



16:30 (GMT +1) NED - GBR RR - Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings



Men's Pool

R Team GP W WD D LD L GD P 1 Belgium 8 5 1 0 1 1 13 18 2 Australia 8 3 1 0 3 1 7 14 3 Netherlands 7 3 2 0 1 1 1 14 4 India 6 2 2 0 0 2 2 10 5 Argentina 8 2 1 0 2 3 -2 10 6 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 0 5 -10 8 7 Spain 8 2 0 0 1 5 -8 7 8 Germany 4 1 2 0 0 1 -1 7 9 Great Britain 5 1 0 0 2 2 -2 5

Women's Pool

R Team GP W WD LD L GD P 1 Argentina 8 5 1 0 2 11 17 2 Netherlands 6 4 1 0 1 14 17 3 New Zealand 8 4 0 2 2 5 14 4 Australia 6 1 1 1 2 -3 9 5 Germany 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 6 Great Britain 5 1 1 1 1 2 6 7 Belgium 6 1 1 1 3 -6 6 8 China 2 0 0 0 2 -5 0 9 United States 5 0 0 0 5 -22 0

USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020

AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020



