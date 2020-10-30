Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Semifinals of National Tray Hockey decided

Published on Friday, 30 October 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments



LAHORE - Both the semifinals of Pakistan's 5th National Tray Hockey Championship were decided on the sixth day of the event here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.



In the first semifinal, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force 7-3. Zain Ijaz and Hannan Shahid netted two goals each while Amir Ali, Mohsin Hassan, and Arslan Arshad scored one goal apiece from the winning side. For PAF, Abdul Rehman, Mohsin Khan and Adnan Haider shared one goal each.

In the second semifinal, MPCL beat HEC 4-1. Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob scored two goals while Abdul Rehman, Umair Sattar contributed one goal each for MPCL. Sufian hit one for HEC.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.